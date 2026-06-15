ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Revamps Uniforms: What’s Changing In India’s Biggest Dress Code Reform?

New Delhi: The Indian Army has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its uniform regulations, introducing a new dress policy that aims to shed several colonial-era practices while reinforcing an indigenous identity and improving uniformity across the armed forces.

The revised guidelines, according to the Army Uniforms–2026 Pamphlet, standardise dress nomenclature, eliminate outdated terminology and accessories, and incorporate traditional Indian elements, marking one of the most significant reforms in the Army’s dress code in recent years.

According to the new guidelines, outdated terminology, legacy accessories and practices inherited from the colonial period will be progressively withdrawn. The reforms also introduce a common numbering system for uniforms across the Army, Navy and Air Force, making identification easier and promoting greater interoperability between the three services.

“While many traditions inherited from the British period contributed to organisational discipline and professionalism, certain symbolic references have become increasingly outdated in post-independence India. The revised regulations therefore distinguish between preserving valuable institutional practices and retaining terminology that no longer aligns with contemporary national identity,” said veteran (Brig) BK Khanna.

Indian Army Revamps Uniforms: What’s Changing In India’s Biggest Dress Code Reform? (ANI)

Common numbering scheme across three services

One of the most notable reforms is the introduction of a common Uniform Numbering Scheme shared by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Historically, each service followed its own system for identifying ceremonial, working and combat attire, often creating confusion during joint operations, inter-service interactions and administrative communication. The unified numbering mechanism is designed to eliminate such inconsistencies and make references to dress categories simpler and more intuitive.

“The change will facilitate smoother coordination among the services, particularly as India places increasing emphasis on integrated theatre commands and joint military planning,” said Brig Khanna.

Indian Army Revamps Uniforms: What’s Changing In India’s Biggest Dress Code Reform? (ANI)

Four broad categories of uniforms retained

Despite the revisions, the Army has retained four principal categories of uniforms, including Ceremonial Dress, Working Dress, Mess Dress and Combat Dress.