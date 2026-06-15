Indian Army Revamps Uniforms: What’s Changing In India’s Biggest Dress Code Reform?
Army Uniforms–2026 pamphlet introduces common dress numbering, adopts indigenous elements and streamlines ceremonial regulations while preserving military traditions, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Army has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its uniform regulations, introducing a new dress policy that aims to shed several colonial-era practices while reinforcing an indigenous identity and improving uniformity across the armed forces.
The revised guidelines, according to the Army Uniforms–2026 Pamphlet, standardise dress nomenclature, eliminate outdated terminology and accessories, and incorporate traditional Indian elements, marking one of the most significant reforms in the Army’s dress code in recent years.
According to the new guidelines, outdated terminology, legacy accessories and practices inherited from the colonial period will be progressively withdrawn. The reforms also introduce a common numbering system for uniforms across the Army, Navy and Air Force, making identification easier and promoting greater interoperability between the three services.
“While many traditions inherited from the British period contributed to organisational discipline and professionalism, certain symbolic references have become increasingly outdated in post-independence India. The revised regulations therefore distinguish between preserving valuable institutional practices and retaining terminology that no longer aligns with contemporary national identity,” said veteran (Brig) BK Khanna.
Common numbering scheme across three services
One of the most notable reforms is the introduction of a common Uniform Numbering Scheme shared by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.
Historically, each service followed its own system for identifying ceremonial, working and combat attire, often creating confusion during joint operations, inter-service interactions and administrative communication. The unified numbering mechanism is designed to eliminate such inconsistencies and make references to dress categories simpler and more intuitive.
“The change will facilitate smoother coordination among the services, particularly as India places increasing emphasis on integrated theatre commands and joint military planning,” said Brig Khanna.
Four broad categories of uniforms retained
Despite the revisions, the Army has retained four principal categories of uniforms, including Ceremonial Dress, Working Dress, Mess Dress and Combat Dress.
Each category has been assigned distinct dress numbers for easier recognition and administration. The simplified classification is expected to improve consistency across commands and reduce confusion about authorised attire for different occasions.
Inclusion of the traditional bandi jacket
Among the most symbolic changes is the inclusion of the traditional Bandi Jacket as an approved component of formal civil attire.
The move reflects an effort to incorporate Indian cultural elements into official military representation. The Bandi Jacket, widely associated with Indian formal wear, has gained prominence in diplomatic, governmental and ceremonial settings over the past decade.
“Its (Bandi Jacket) inclusion demonstrates the Army’s intention to adopt attire that resonates more closely with India’s cultural identity while remaining appropriate for official engagements,” Brig Khanna added.
Removal of obsolete accessories
The revised regulations also eliminate certain accessories considered outdated or unnecessary in modern military practice.
Among these is the removal of the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, the stipulation that sword carriage by the Reviewing Officer is optional and discontinuation of archaic terminology such as ‘Royal’.
Historically associated with ceremonial uniforms, the pouch belt has limited practical relevance in contemporary settings, its discontinuation is intended to simplify dress requirements.
Similarly, the requirement for sword carriage by the Reviewing Officer has been relaxed, making it optional rather than mandatory. This change recognises emerging ceremonial practices while allowing flexibility based on context and protocol.
According to Brig Khanna, these modifications are expected to reduce unnecessary complexity without affecting the dignity or solemnity of military ceremonies.
Legacy patterns to be withdrawn
The Army has also announced the phased withdrawal of several legacy dress patterns.
One example highlighted in the revised policy is Dress No. 3A, which will be discontinued by June 30, 2029. The transition period provides units sufficient time to replace existing stocks, update inventories and adapt procurement processes without disrupting operational readiness.
A phased implementation strategy, Brig Khanna said, intends to minimise financial costs while ensuring uniformity across formations.
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