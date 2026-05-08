Indian Army Rescues 24 Stranded Tourists From Gulmarg's Sunshine Peak After Helicopter Snag
These tourists got stranded amidst rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, dense cloud cover and hazardous mountainous terrain
Published : May 8, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday rescued 24 tourists stranded at Sunshine Peak in Gulmarg after a civil helicopter developed a technical malfunction, leaving them stranded at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet amid worsening weather conditions.
According to a statement issued by the Defence spokesperson in Srinagar, the rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, District Administration Baramulla and the Gulmarg Development Authority.
The spokesperson said the tourists were stranded after the helicopter that had ferried them to the peak developed a technical fault. The situation became critical due to dense cloud cover, poor visibility and difficult mountainous terrain.
“The main effort of the operation was undertaken by Army Aviation pilots and aircrew, who displayed exceptional courage, precision and professional acumen while flying repeatedly through adverse weather and unpredictable mountain conditions,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the pilots carried out precision landings on snowbound terrain despite narrow landing zones and rapidly changing weather.
“All stranded tourists were evacuated safely without any casualties,” the spokesperson said.
The Defence spokesperson said the operation reflected the Indian Army’s operational preparedness and close coordination with civil agencies in responding to emergencies in difficult conditions.
According to officials, the operation stands as a testimony to the professionalism, operational preparedness, seamless inter-agency coordination and unwavering humanitarian commitment of the Indian Army and all associated civil agencies, reaffirming their steadfast resolve towards safeguarding civilian lives even in the most adverse and unforgiving circumstances.