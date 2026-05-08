ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Rescues 24 Stranded Tourists From Gulmarg's Sunshine Peak After Helicopter Snag

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday rescued 24 tourists stranded at Sunshine Peak in Gulmarg after a civil helicopter developed a technical malfunction, leaving them stranded at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet amid worsening weather conditions.

According to a statement issued by the Defence spokesperson in Srinagar, the rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, District Administration Baramulla and the Gulmarg Development Authority.

The spokesperson said the tourists were stranded after the helicopter that had ferried them to the peak developed a technical fault. The situation became critical due to dense cloud cover, poor visibility and difficult mountainous terrain.

“The main effort of the operation was undertaken by Army Aviation pilots and aircrew, who displayed exceptional courage, precision and professional acumen while flying repeatedly through adverse weather and unpredictable mountain conditions,” the spokesperson said.