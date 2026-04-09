ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army's Northern Command Receives Hundreds Of Kamikaze Drones From Surat Company

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Army has received a delivery of hundreds of kamikaze (suicide) drones under the emergency procurement route from Surat-based drone manufacturer, InsideFPV.

According to government sources, the move highlights India’s increasing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing and the growing role of domestic companies in supplying advanced systems to the armed forces.

“It also reflects a broader push towards modernisation, faster procurement, and strengthening technological capabilities across the defence sector,” the sources said.

The Indian Army’s Northern Command situated in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir took delivery of the drones. The delivery was completed within a short timeframe of about two months, reflecting the urgency and efficiency behind the order.

The company, InsideFPV, is a defence-tech startup that manufactures fast, low-cost tactical drones for military and civilian use.

It is worth mentioning that during India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, kamikaze drones played a crucial role in destroying several terror hideouts.