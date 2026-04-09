Indian Army's Northern Command Receives Hundreds Of Kamikaze Drones From Surat Company
During Operation Sindoor, kamikaze drones played a crucial role in destroying several terror hideouts in Pakistan, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Army has received a delivery of hundreds of kamikaze (suicide) drones under the emergency procurement route from Surat-based drone manufacturer, InsideFPV.
According to government sources, the move highlights India’s increasing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing and the growing role of domestic companies in supplying advanced systems to the armed forces.
“It also reflects a broader push towards modernisation, faster procurement, and strengthening technological capabilities across the defence sector,” the sources said.
The Indian Army’s Northern Command situated in Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir took delivery of the drones. The delivery was completed within a short timeframe of about two months, reflecting the urgency and efficiency behind the order.
The company, InsideFPV, is a defence-tech startup that manufactures fast, low-cost tactical drones for military and civilian use.
It is worth mentioning that during India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, kamikaze drones played a crucial role in destroying several terror hideouts.
India’s offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases — Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan — with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems.
Loitering munitions, also known as “suicide drones” or “kamikaze drones”, are weapons systems that can hover or circle a target area, searching for a suitable target, before attacking.
During Operation Sindoor, all strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of India’s surveillance, planning, and delivery systems.
“The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated,” said renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) B K Khanna.
As per reports, the Indian Army received the advanced First-Person View (FPV) and kamikaze drones from the Gujarat-based deep-tech company under a Rs 10 crore emergency procurement contract with the Ministry of Defence. Although the exact number of drones the Indian Army received has not been divulged by either the force or the company due to security reasons.