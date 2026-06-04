ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Major Wins Two Awards At US Army’s Advanced Training Course

Washington: An Indian Army major has won two academic awards at a prestigious US Army leadership programme that included 951 officers from the US and partner nations at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Major Prabhat Mishra of India received the Birrer-Brookes Award for Outstanding Master of Military Arts and Science Thesis and the General Douglas MacArthur Military Leadership Writing Award during the graduation ceremony of the US Army Command and General Staff College's Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC).

The awards were presented as 951 graduates completed the 10-month programme designed to prepare mid-career officers for senior leadership and staff responsibilities. The graduating class included 120 international military students from 92 countries.

This year’s class experienced a reformed and modernised curriculum that reflected the rapid technological and tactical advancements dictated by the current operational environment, a US Army statement said.