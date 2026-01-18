ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Major From Uttar Pradesh Dies In Uttarakhand Car Crash A Month Before Brother's Wedding

It has been understood that Major Shubham Saini, a resident of Ghasoli village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut had gone to Chakrata to drop off his two friends for an examination. On Saturday morning, Shubham was returning to his unit when his car veered off the Dehradun-Chakrata road and plunged into a gorge.

The accident on Saturday January 17 occurred a month ahead of the wedding of the deceased soldier's brother.

Major Shubham Saini was injured in the accident and was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Shubham Saini's family was immediately informed of the incident. The news of their son's death devastated the family. According to reports, the family left for Uttarakhand late Saturday night.

Reports said that Major Shubham Saini was supposed to attend his elder brother Tushar's wedding in Chakrata on February 18th, for which he was planning to take leave. His father, Satyendra Kumar Saini, is a retired Subedar from the Army. Shubham had joined the Army in 2015.

Army Major Shubham Saini (ETV Bharat)

After passing his 12th grade exams, he was selected for the NDA (National Defence Academy). After three years of training in Pune, he graduated from the NDA in 2019. After graduating, Shubham's first posting was in Bathinda, Punjab. His second posting was in Chakrata, Dehradun.

Shubham's father, Satyendra Saini, said that Shubham became a Lieutenant in the Army and was later promoted to Major. Shubham's elder brother works in Noida. Satyendra Saini said that Major Shubham Saini's last rites will be performed in his ancestral village in Meerut.