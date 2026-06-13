ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Launches EV Expedition To Test Electric Vehicles In Extreme Himalayan Terrain

The expedition will cover approximately 1,663 kilometres and conclude on June 22 ( ETV Bharat )

Solan: The Indian Army has launched an expedition to evaluate the performance of electric vehicles (EVs) in the harsh and challenging terrain of the Himalayas.

The 11-day “Surya Green-Himalayan Odyssey” EV rally, which was flagged off from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, is aimed at promoting clean energy, green technology, environmental conservation, and assess the viability and efficiency of electric vehicles in high-altitude regions.

The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Central Command.

A fleet of 10 electric vehicles including six Harrier EVs, three Curvv EVs, and one Punch EV, is part of the mission. The convoy will travel from Himachal Pradesh to some of Ladakh’s most remote and strategically significant border regions.