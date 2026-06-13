Indian Army Launches EV Expedition To Test Electric Vehicles In Extreme Himalayan Terrain
The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Central Command.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Solan: The Indian Army has launched an expedition to evaluate the performance of electric vehicles (EVs) in the harsh and challenging terrain of the Himalayas.
The 11-day “Surya Green-Himalayan Odyssey” EV rally, which was flagged off from Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, is aimed at promoting clean energy, green technology, environmental conservation, and assess the viability and efficiency of electric vehicles in high-altitude regions.
The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Central Command.
A fleet of 10 electric vehicles including six Harrier EVs, three Curvv EVs, and one Punch EV, is part of the mission. The convoy will travel from Himachal Pradesh to some of Ladakh’s most remote and strategically significant border regions.
According to the Army, the expedition will cover approximately 1,663 kilometres over 11 days and conclude on June 22 at the Hall of Fame in Leh. The route passes through some of the toughest Himalayan landscapes, including Spiti, Lahaul, Hanle, Chushul, and Tangtse, Army sources said.
One of the biggest challenges for the EV convoy will be crossing two of the world’s highest motorable passes, Umling La, situated at 19,024 feet, and Chang La, at 17,590 feet.
Led by Major Aman Singh Yadav, the team comprises 10 Indian Army personnel, five EV industry representatives, and two digital content creators. Throughout the journey, participants will engage with local communities, youth groups, and educational institutions to raise awareness about environmental protection and responsible transportation.
As part of the expedition, the team will also visit the Rezang La War Memorial to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 India-China war.
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