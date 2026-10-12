ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Indian Army Launches Superior Quality 'Bharat Rice' For Troops

New Delhi: The Indian Army launched ‘Bharat Rice’ for the defence forces at a ceremony graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Monday.

The event also featured the signing of an MoU between the Indian Army and Food Corporation of India (FCI) for utilisation of its infrastructure during operational contingencies. This superior quality rice will be delivered directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in far-flung areas of Ladakh and the North East, instead of being collected by Army depots from local FCI facilities, an official release stated.

Union Ministers Rajanth Singh and Pralhad Joshi at the launch (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

In his address, Rajnath Singh described ‘Bharat Rice’ as a bond of trust that begins in the farmer’s field and extends to the soldier’s plate. He stated that the initiative provides a tangible form to the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' as it embodies a collective resolve where the hard work of a farmer transforms into the strength of a soldier.

"This superior-quality rice will be provided in accordance with standard specifications. Furthermore, we are ensuring ergonomic packaging. While this initiative might appear small, it offers immense operational relief to the soldiers responsible for transporting rations to remote and difficult terrains,” he added.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that the soldiers’ operational readiness is not defined by weaponry alone; it also lies in their physical health, mental balance, morale and stamina, especially as they serve in the harshest of conditions.

He termed the welfare of soldiers as not a peripheral issue, but an integral component of national security, adding that healthy food, robust equipment and complete training boost the morale of troops, making them ready to face every challenge and protect the nation.

The Defence Minister asserted that in modern-day warfare, weapons, platforms, and technology are not the only critical elements; logistics itself is combat power. He stated that wars today are not won solely on the front lines, and factors such as the strength of supply chains, storage capacity, transportation networks, warehousing infrastructure, and the ability for timely replenishment play an equally crucial role.