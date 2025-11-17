ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army, IAF To Induct 16 Laser Based Anti Drone Systems With 2 Km Range

New Delhi: At a time when Indian armed forces are looking to strengthen their capabilities against enemy drones, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are going to place orders for 16 indigenous drone detection and interdiction systems, which would be capable of hitting unmanned aerial systems at 2 km with laser and disabling them.

The Defence Ministry is likely to clear the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (Mark 2), which has the capability of hitting enemy drones with laser beams at 2 km. The 10 Kilowatt laser beam would double the distance at which they can engage drones with laser, as the first system was capable of targeting at around 1 kms only, defence officials told ANI.

The DRDO is developing long-range laser-based drone detection and interception systems, as the Pakistanis used a large number of drones in the Operation Sindoor against Indian targets, which were foiled in a big way.

The DRDO has also successfully test-fired the direct energy weapon system, which can target systems at a range of 5 km, and is carrying out its trials with the involvement of the Indian defence forces. A 30-kilowatt laser-based direct energy weapon will achieve the 5 km strike capability.

India, for the first time this April, showcased its capability to shoot down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones using a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system. By doing so, India joined the list of selected countries, including the US, China, and Russia, that have shown such a capability.