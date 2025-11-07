ETV Bharat / bharat

After Maru Jwala and Akhand Prahar, Trishul: Southern Command's Exercise A Testament To India's Defense Readiness

Jaisalmer: The scorching Thar desert is currently showcasing the tremendous strength and synergy of the Indian Armed Forces. The Thar Raptor Brigade, demonstrating its formidable capabilities in the high-tempo desert exercise "Trishul" being conducted under the Southern Command, offered a glimpse into the "future battlefield".

The exercise, which began on November 3 and will continue till November 13, is being conducted jointly with the Indian Army's mechanised formations, the Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps. Experiences gained from joint exercises like Maru Jwala and Akhand Prahar are being tested in real combat conditions. These operations, taking place in the vast desert plains, aim to elevate synergy between different Army divisions.

The Army's aviation wing and mechanised units demonstrated unparalleled coordination during the exercise. Aerial surveillance, recon overwatch, and specialised heliborne missions, were successfully executed. Rapid troop insertion and close-support combat moves demonstrated excellent operational coordination between air and ground forces.

The exercise demonstrated rapid deployment of troops to the frontlines by helicopter units, coordination with armoured units, and decision-making capabilities in a dynamic battlefield using real-time data links. Supervision and control systems were also tested by commanders on the ground.

Exercise 'Trishul' utilised cutting-edge technology, data linking, and digital warfare support systems. The exercise not only demonstrated the synergy of weapons and forces, but also demonstrated the excellent coordination of technology and human resources. Artificial Intelligence-enabled data analytics, drone surveillance, and sensor-network-based operations were also demonstrated to realise the concept of a future battlespace.