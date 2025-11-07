After Maru Jwala and Akhand Prahar, Trishul: Southern Command's Exercise A Testament To India's Defense Readiness
The Thar exercise, under the tri-services framework, pitched Army, Navy and Air Force in sync to test desert warfare capabilities, joint force efficiency, real-time decision-making.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
Jaisalmer: The scorching Thar desert is currently showcasing the tremendous strength and synergy of the Indian Armed Forces. The Thar Raptor Brigade, demonstrating its formidable capabilities in the high-tempo desert exercise "Trishul" being conducted under the Southern Command, offered a glimpse into the "future battlefield".
The exercise, which began on November 3 and will continue till November 13, is being conducted jointly with the Indian Army's mechanised formations, the Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps. Experiences gained from joint exercises like Maru Jwala and Akhand Prahar are being tested in real combat conditions. These operations, taking place in the vast desert plains, aim to elevate synergy between different Army divisions.
The Army's aviation wing and mechanised units demonstrated unparalleled coordination during the exercise. Aerial surveillance, recon overwatch, and specialised heliborne missions, were successfully executed. Rapid troop insertion and close-support combat moves demonstrated excellent operational coordination between air and ground forces.
The exercise demonstrated rapid deployment of troops to the frontlines by helicopter units, coordination with armoured units, and decision-making capabilities in a dynamic battlefield using real-time data links. Supervision and control systems were also tested by commanders on the ground.
Exercise 'Trishul' utilised cutting-edge technology, data linking, and digital warfare support systems. The exercise not only demonstrated the synergy of weapons and forces, but also demonstrated the excellent coordination of technology and human resources. Artificial Intelligence-enabled data analytics, drone surveillance, and sensor-network-based operations were also demonstrated to realise the concept of a future battlespace.
Tri-Services Joint Training
The exercise is not limited to the Army alone. The Indian Navy and Air Force are also actively participating under the tri-services framework. This has given a new direction to the real combat capability and interoperability of the joint forces.
A spokesperson for the Southern Command said that Trishul not only demonstrates the military's combat readiness, but also sends a message that the Indian Army is always ready to face any challenge. The desert bears witness to our strength and commitment.
The exercise, Trishul, has been further refined by the experiences gained from exercises like Maru Jwala and Akhand Prahaar. It is expected to significantly improve desert warfare capabilities, joint force efficiency, and real-time decision-making.
The roar of helicopters and the rumble of tanks resonating across the vast sandy plains of Jaisalmer are not only part of a war exercise, but also a testament to India's defense readiness and the professionalism of its armed forces. Trishul has proven that when the Army, Air Force, and Navy move together, India's security becomes unbreakable and invincible.
