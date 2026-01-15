Indian Army Day: Meet The Brave Sons From Telangana's Damaragidda Guarding Nation With Pride
On Indian Army Day, families in Damaragidda mandal remember with pride that their sons are guarding the nation in different parts of the country.
Damaragidda: For many boys in Telangana's Damaragidda mandal, joining the Armed Forces was a childhood dream. Today, many of them have turned that dream into a lifelong mission, serving in Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Punjab and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, dedicating their lives to protecting the country.
As the nation celebrates Indian Army Day on Thursday (January 15), these brave soldiers shared their experiences and pride in serving Mother India.
In Kankurthi village, 10 youths have joined the Army. From Bapanpally, 11 are serving the nation, while as many as 30 from Kothapally village in Maddur mandal are working in the defence services. Some of them even reported for duty just two days after their wedding, proving their unwavering commitment to the country.
'Serving Mother India Is A Privilege'
Sai Kumar from Kankurthi said he feels fortunate to serve the nation. "Our country is one of the greatest in the world. In fact, it is the greatest. I completed my training in Assam in 2021. I have served in Srinagar and Patna. Currently, I am working in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of pride and privilege to serve Mother India," he said.
'Proud Of My Job'
Bheem Reddy, also from Kankurthi, said his love for sports inspired him to join the Army. "I underwent training in Chennai in 2014 and served in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Sikkim. Now I am posted in Punjab. Youths should come forward to serve the nation," he said.
'Happy To Serve The Nation'
Dattatreya, who joined the CISF in 2017, received training in Rajasthan and is currently posted at Ahmedabad Airport, Gujarat. "I feel proud to serve the country alongside brave soldiers who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation," he said.
Hussainappa from Kankurthi said serving the country gives him immense satisfaction. "With the encouragement of my friends, I joined the Army in 2019. I trained in Chennai and am now serving in Kashmir," he said.
Joined Duty Two Days After Marriage
Basavaraj's dedication stands out. "I joined the Army in 2013 and received engineering training in Bengaluru. I served in Ladakh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim. Currently, I am in Punjab. I reported for duty just two days after my wedding," he said proudly.
A Childhood Dream Fulfilled
Monapuram Gopal said his dream of joining the Army came true after years of hard work. "Since May 15, 2023, I have served in Odisha, Gujarat, and Visakhapatnam. Now I am posted in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.
While many of them are posted in difficult terrains, staying away from their families for long periods, back in their villages, their families say they live with pride, knowing their sons are serving the nation with honour.