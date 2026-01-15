ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Day: Meet The Brave Sons From Telangana's Damaragidda Guarding Nation With Pride

Damaragidda: For many boys in Telangana's Damaragidda mandal, joining the Armed Forces was a childhood dream. Today, many of them have turned that dream into a lifelong mission, serving in Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Punjab and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, dedicating their lives to protecting the country.

As the nation celebrates Indian Army Day on Thursday (January 15), these brave soldiers shared their experiences and pride in serving Mother India.

In Kankurthi village, 10 youths have joined the Army. From Bapanpally, 11 are serving the nation, while as many as 30 from Kothapally village in Maddur mandal are working in the defence services. Some of them even reported for duty just two days after their wedding, proving their unwavering commitment to the country.

'Serving Mother India Is A Privilege'

Sai Kumar from Kankurthi said he feels fortunate to serve the nation. "Our country is one of the greatest in the world. In fact, it is the greatest. I completed my training in Assam in 2021. I have served in Srinagar and Patna. Currently, I am working in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. It is a matter of pride and privilege to serve Mother India," he said.

'Proud Of My Job'

Bheem Reddy, also from Kankurthi, said his love for sports inspired him to join the Army. "I underwent training in Chennai in 2014 and served in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Sikkim. Now I am posted in Punjab. Youths should come forward to serve the nation," he said.

'Happy To Serve The Nation'