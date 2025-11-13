ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Conducts Op 'Akhand Prahar' To Highlight Power Of Integrated Combat

Jaisalmer: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul. The Indian Army conducted exercise Akhand Prahar in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The exercise validated the full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services -- from mechanised and infantry manoeuvres to the execution of land operations by the RUDRA Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation.

Seamless synergy with the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of land forces. The employment of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems, and EW grids has further enhanced battlefield transparency, precision, and control, underscoring India's growing technological edge and Atmanirbharta.