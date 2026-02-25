ETV Bharat / bharat

Exercise Agni Varsha 2026: Indian Army Demonstrates Operational Readiness In Desert Region

Surveillance drones were showcased on the occasion (Defence PRO, Rajasthan)

The exercise validated the troops' preparedness in the coordinated use of combined arms, precision long-range fire capabilities and network-enabled command and control systems in realistic combat situations.

Jaisalmer: The Indian Army's Southern Command conducted Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, demonstrating operational readiness, integrated combat skills and modern technology-based capabilities.

Through the joint fire and maneuver drills, mechanised forces displayed coordination, speed, and precision in a multi-domain environment. The exercise was witnessed by foreign defence journalists from 25 countries.

Public Relations Officer (Defence), Rajasthan, Lieutenant Colonel Nikhil Dhawan, said, "Exercise Agni Varsha successfully demonstrated joint combat capabilities, modern technology, and quick decision-making in the desert region. It demonstrates complete preparedness to address national security challenges."

Foreign journalists from 25 countries witnessed the exercise (Defence PRO, Rajasthan)

Lieutenant Colonel Dhawan also said that 'Agni Varsha' made extensive use of unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone technology, precision strike rockets, modern artillery platforms, and network-based surveillance resources. The joint maneuver force included T-90 tanks, K-9 Vajra, Bofors artillery systems, rocket platforms, indigenous ALH Weapon System Integrated Helicopters, AH-64 Apaches, and various strike and surveillance drones.

Indian Army conducted joint fire and maneuver drills (Defence PRO, Rajasthan)

The exercise highlights Indian Army's sustained focus on technology assimilation, self-reliance, and capability development. Overall, it validated Indian Army's readiness to conduct swift, coordinated and decisive operations on lines with the national security.