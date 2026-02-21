ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Busts Hideout In Surankote Area Of Poonch

Indian Army busted a hideout in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition ( ETV Bharat via Defence Spokesperson )

A pistol which was recovered by the personnel of Indian Army (ETV Bharat via Defence PRO)

Giving details, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps spokesperson posted on X, "Based on specific inputs, troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, undertook a search operation in the general area of Hari Budha Bowl. During the systematic search of suspicious locations, including cave-like structures, one pistol, two magazines, clothing, eatables and other logistic stores were recovered from a natural hideout."

Jammu: The Indian Army on Saturday busted a hideout in the Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday and recovered ammunition.

The operation reinforces sustained surveillance and proactive domination of the area, the spokesperson added. Earlier in the day, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma visited Sunder bani sector to commend troops for a successful operation to foil an infiltration attempt.

The Northern Command spokesperson posted on X, "Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #Army Commander Northern Command, visited the Sunderbani Sector following the successful culmination of Operation Jwala, which foiled an infiltration bid and resulted in the recovery of war-like stores."

"The Army Commander commended the troops for their swift and precise action. He also lauded their professionalism, commitment and steadfast resolve towards ensuring a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," added the spokesperson.

The Indian Army has a large presence in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now a Union Territory.