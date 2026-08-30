ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Army Aviation Pilots Pull Off Daring Rescue Mission At 18,600 Ft Near Nun Kun

Indian Army aviation pilots execute a high-altitude rescue at 18,600 feet near Nun Kun ( X@firefurycorps )

Srinagar: Indian Army Aviation pilots successfully carried out a high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif on Saturday, overcoming strong winds and extremely challenging terrain to rescue a person stranded on a steep mountain slope. The pilots faced a narrow window for a successful evacuation as daylight rapidly faded at that altitude. At such extreme elevation, thin air significantly reduces engine performance and rotor lift. To compensate for the difficult conditions and reduce the aircraft's weight, the crew removed all non-essential equipment from the helicopter before undertaking the mission. The aircraft was also operated with strictly limited fuel, allowing the crew to maximise available lift while retaining enough range to complete the evacuation and return safely from the remote location.