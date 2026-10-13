Indian Airlines Cancel Flights To Saudi Arabian Cities Till October 17
The decision comes after attacks in Saudi Arabia, including at the Riyadh airport, in recent days.
By PTI
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air on Tuesday announced cancelling flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till October 17 in view of the evolving situation in the Gulf country. There have been attacks in Saudi Arabia, including at the Riyadh airport, in recent days.
IndiGo, in a post on X on Tuesday, said that due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until October 17.
Travel Advisory Due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until 17 October'26. Customers are advised to check their flight status at https://t.co/LrZOdyB7sF before leaving for the airport. Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns. Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 13, 2026
"In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh until 17 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely," Air India Express said in a statement.
#TravelAlert Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been cancelled until 17 October 2026.— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 13, 2026
While announcing cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah till October 17, Air India also said it was closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations. The airline, in a post on X, said it was offering a full refund on cancellation for the affected passengers.
Akasa Air said that in view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17.
#TravelUpdate: October 13, 2026 | 11.30 IST In view of the escalating security situation in the Middle East and the associated risks to safe flight operations, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026. This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time. Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers who have booked through travel partners are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 13, 2026
"This decision follows a careful assessment of the evolving situation, with safety remaining the primary consideration. We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation in real time," it said in a post on X.
Last week, the airlines had temporarily suspended services to Riyadh in the wake of attacks at the city's airport reportedly by Houthi militants. The hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia have escalated. There have been attacks with armed drones and missiles.
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