President Murmu, Rajnath Attend IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 In Pokhran
'Vayu Shakti' aims to showcase the IAF's operational preparedness, precision strike capability and ability to undertake multi-domain operations.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Indian Air Force's firepower demonstration -- Vayu Shakti 2026 -- began at the Pokharan range in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border on Friday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IAF chief Air Marshal A P Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are also present at the event.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu witnesses Exercise Vayushakti 2026 of the Indian Air Force at Pokharan, Rajasthan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present here. pic.twitter.com/lEY8XDQKPG
IAF fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters are participating in the day-dusk-night demonstration that involves synchronised operations aimed at validating operational preparedness, precision strike capability, and rapid response mechanisms.
The exercise also provided glimpses of how the IAF plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, offering rapid airlift and rescue and evacuation from conflict zones within the country as well as abroad.
Full-spectrum operations involving fighter, transport, and helicopter platforms were executed, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, Mi-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA).
The exercise also featured advanced weapon systems such as Short Range Loitering Munitions (SRLM), Akash, SpyDer, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), performing day, dusk, and night missions to demonstrate the IAF's versatility and readiness.
Vayushakti-26 further highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming the IAF's primacy in airspace dominance, long-range precision targeting, multi-domain operations, and its ability to deliver decisive effects using indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
