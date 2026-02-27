ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, Rajnath Attend IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 In Pokhran

Jaisalmer: Indian Air Force's firepower demonstration -- Vayu Shakti 2026 -- began at the Pokharan range in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border on Friday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, IAF chief Air Marshal A P Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are also present at the event.

IAF fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters are participating in the day-dusk-night demonstration that involves synchronised operations aimed at validating operational preparedness, precision strike capability, and rapid response mechanisms.