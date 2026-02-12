ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Will Conduct Vayu Shakti-26 Exercise In Pokhran On February 27

Jaipur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its might at the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district on February 27, 2026. Fighter jets like the Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage will roar through the skies of Pokhran. Remotely operated helicopters will also participate in the exercise called Vayu Shakti-26. The country's advanced weapon systems will also be showcased during the Exercise.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday, the IAF will conduct Exercise Vayu Shakti-26 at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range on February 27.

"Inspired by the core values ​​of 'accurate, invulnerable, and precise', this exercise will reaffirm the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture and provide assurance in keeping the nation safe," the statement said.

According to the statement, the IAF, being the fastest and most effective reactive force, will demonstrate its capability to strike the enemy quickly, dominate from the outset, and strategically execute tactical operations.