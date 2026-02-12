Indian Air Force Will Conduct Vayu Shakti-26 Exercise In Pokhran On February 27
The IAF will show its prowess during the Exercise, which will see participation of its fighter jets.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Jaipur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its might at the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer district on February 27, 2026. Fighter jets like the Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage will roar through the skies of Pokhran. Remotely operated helicopters will also participate in the exercise called Vayu Shakti-26. The country's advanced weapon systems will also be showcased during the Exercise.
According to a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday, the IAF will conduct Exercise Vayu Shakti-26 at the Pokhran Air-to-Ground Range on February 27.
"Inspired by the core values of 'accurate, invulnerable, and precise', this exercise will reaffirm the IAF's role as a key component of India's national security architecture and provide assurance in keeping the nation safe," the statement said.
According to the statement, the IAF, being the fastest and most effective reactive force, will demonstrate its capability to strike the enemy quickly, dominate from the outset, and strategically execute tactical operations.
"The exercise will also showcase how the IAF plays a vital role in humanitarian assistance and disaster management by providing rapid air support, rescue and evacuation in conflict zones within the country and abroad," it added.
The IAF exercise will feature a variety of aircraft like Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, Hawk, C-130J, C-295, C-17, Chetak, ALH MK-IV, MI-17 IV, LCH, Apache, Chinook, and remotely piloted aircraft, along with combat transport and helicopters. The exercise will also showcase advanced weapon systems like Short Range Loitering Ammunition, Akash, Spyder and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), the statement said.
It added that the Vayu Shakti-26 will also showcase the success of Operation Sindoor, which reaffirms the superiority of the IAF in air dominance, long-range precision strikes, multi-domain operations and decisive effectiveness capabilities from indigenous platforms guided by the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
