Indian Air Force Gets Its 29th Chief As Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Assumes Charge
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Demitted Office After 42 Years Of Service
Published : October 31, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday. He succeeded Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, who demitted office on the day as the 28th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force upon superannuation, concluding a career spanning from December 21, 1984 to October 31, 2026.
The new air chief has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. Dixit was born on December 9, 1966 and joined the Indian Air Force's fighter stream on December 6, 1986. His academic background includes the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh, and the National Defence College.
Over his career, he has flown a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, several MiG variants, the Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk, and the homegrown Tejas. His command experience spans a frontline fighter base in the Western Sector as well as a leading fighter training base in the Southern Sector.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh handed over command of the #IndianAirForce today, after 42 years of distinguished service. On the occasion, he paid homage at the #NationalWarMemorial to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, presented as a parting salute by the Air Warriors of the #IAF. #IndianAirForce @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 31, 2026
Dixit has also been part of several major operations and exercises throughout his career, among them Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Sindoor.
Before taking charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on July 1 this year, he served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command. For accomplishing major achievements, Dixit has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (2006), Vishisht Seva Medal (2011), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2023) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2026).
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was born on October 27, 1964 in New Delhi. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Air Force Academy (Dundigal), the Defence Services Staff College, and the National Defence College.
Commissioned into the fighter stream, he is a Qualified Flying Instructor and Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of operational flying experience on a range of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, Su-30MKI, Tejas, and the HJT-16 Kiran.
His key appointments included command of No 22 Squadron (MiG-27), leadership of the MiG-29 Upgrade Project Management Team in Moscow, Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, and Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre of the Aeronautical Development Agency, where he contributed to flight testing of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.
He later served as Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, and the 47th Vice Chief of the Air Staff from February 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. He assumed charge as Chief of the Air Staff on September 30, 2024, succeeding Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.
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