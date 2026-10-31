ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Gets Its 29th Chief As Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Assumes Charge

Outgoing CAS Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh hands over command to his successor Ashutosh Dixit ( X@IAF_MCC )

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday. He succeeded Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, who demitted office on the day as the 28th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force upon superannuation, concluding a career spanning from December 21, 1984 to October 31, 2026.

The new air chief has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience. Dixit was born on December 9, 1966 and joined the Indian Air Force's fighter stream on December 6, 1986. His academic background includes the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh, and the National Defence College.

Over his career, he has flown a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, several MiG variants, the Kiran, Jaguar, IL-78, Hawk, and the homegrown Tejas. His command experience spans a frontline fighter base in the Western Sector as well as a leading fighter training base in the Southern Sector. Dixit has also been part of several major operations and exercises throughout his career, among them Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Sindoor. Before taking charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on July 1 this year, he served as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command. For accomplishing major achievements, Dixit has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (2006), Vishisht Seva Medal (2011), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2023) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (2026).