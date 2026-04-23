Indian Air Force Activates Emergency Landing Facility On Purvanchal Expressway In UP's Sultanpur
The ELF, which showcases the Indian Air Force's operational capability, can operate both by day and night.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has activated an 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.
The ELF which can operate both by day and night, showcases the Indian Air Force's operational capability to bolster its defence readiness. UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.
The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team. Troops slithered down from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct ground drills on the road. Fighter aircraft performed the touch-and-go manoeuvre, demonstrating the Indian Air Force's landing and takeoff capabilities on the highway.
The Indian Air Force along with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame both by day and by night.
The Purvanchal Expressway, one of Uttar Pradesh's flagship infrastructure projects, was designed keeping in mind India's strategic requirements. Many sections of the expressway can be used as make-shift airstrips during wars and calamities.
The exercise simulated an emergency when airbases usually the first target of bombs and missiles aren't available, and highways have to be used as landing strips. It also demonstrated the professional flying skills of IAF's aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at short notice.
As per a PIB release, the operation has majorly boosted IAF's capability to undertake unhindered operations even during non-availability of standard runways, showcasing its operational resilience. It has demonstrated the professional flying skills of its aircrew and the capability of its ground crew in activating such expressway airstrips at a short notice. These strategically developed airstrips on national expressways substantially augment operational flexibility and serve as critical force multiplier during emergencies, reinforcing national security and disaster response capabilities.
Indian Air Force operationalised an Emergency Landing Facility on the Purvanchal Expressway.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 22, 2026
The drill underscores the IAF’s capability to function beyond conventional airfields, reinforcing operational preparedness and rapid disaster response.
Witnessed by UP State Minister… pic.twitter.com/fqiNvbt7gU
The collaborative framework between the IAF's operational requirements with UPEIDA's civil infrastructure management and support of the local civil administration, optimizes the operational viability of such highway airstrips. The synergy displayed between the three organisations in the ELF activation, not only strengthens the overall strategic posture of the nation but also enhance the HADR capabilities in the region.
Troops slithered down from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct ground drills on the road. Fighter aircraft performed the touch-and-go manoeuvre, demonstrating the Indian Air Force's landing and takeoff capabilities on the highway.
A similar exercise was conducted in 2023 on the expressway, when around 10 jets and aircraft performed a touch-and-go manoeuvres on the airstrip. Aircraft like the Mirage fighter jet, Jaguar jet and Antonov AN32 had taken part in the exercise. During the previous exercise, an area of five kilometres of the expressway near Sultanpur was cleared, with the authorities removing dividers from the road.
As many as 16 aircraft of the Indian Air Force performed landings and touch-and-go manoeuvres on a stretch of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in 2017.
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