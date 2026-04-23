ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Activates Emergency Landing Facility On Purvanchal Expressway In UP's Sultanpur

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has activated an 'Emergency Landing Facility' (ELF) on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

The ELF which can operate both by day and night, showcases the Indian Air Force's operational capability to bolster its defence readiness. UP State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar, Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, CAC, and other officials were present to witness the IAF aircraft undertake ELF operations.

The operational versatility of the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through the operations by a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, C-295 and AN-32, alongside Mi-17 V5 helicopter and Garud Commando team. Troops slithered down from an Mi-17 helicopter to conduct ground drills on the road. Fighter aircraft performed the touch-and-go manoeuvre, demonstrating the Indian Air Force's landing and takeoff capabilities on the highway.

Garud commandos take position around a Mi-17 V5 helicopter (PIB)

The Indian Air Force along with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority and the local civil administration, validated their Standard Operating Procedures for emergency activation of these ELFs, in the shortest possible time frame both by day and by night.

The Purvanchal Expressway, one of Uttar Pradesh's flagship infrastructure projects, was designed keeping in mind India's strategic requirements. Many sections of the expressway can be used as make-shift airstrips during wars and calamities.