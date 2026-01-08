ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian AI Startups Should Work Towards Global Leadership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the Roundtable with Indian AI Start-Ups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the world's trust in India is its biggest strength and emphasised the need to ensure that Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles. He also said that the startups should work towards global leadership from this country, and noted that India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and frugal innovation globally. Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI start-ups ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Modi suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages, an official statement said. The prime minister said startups and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs are the co-architects of the country's future. As many as 12 Indian AI start-ups that have qualified for the 'AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge' summit to be held next month attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work.