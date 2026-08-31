India Wrongly Assessed Pakistan As Irrelevant After Operation Sindoor, Says Former Diplomat TCA Raghavan
The Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture series was launched by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retired).
By Dev Raj
Published : August 31, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Patna: Bihar governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retired) set the ball rolling at the inauguration of the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture series on Monday by stressing on the "nuisance value" of Pakistan.
Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan, as the inaugural speaker of the series, took the baton from him, and spoke on the ‘Mecca Accord: Pakistan and future of Indo-Pak relations.'
"Everybody thinks that Pakistan has become irrelevant today. It is such a weak nation. It has gone to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for the 28th time. It is surviving on loans of 3 billion dollars. What is its importance? See our foreign exchange reserve, which was 751 billion dollars on Sunday. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserve is 15 billion dollars. Where can Pakistan compare to India?" Hasnain said.
"But the nuisance value that Pakistan has for India, you have to appreciate it. It can create a nuisance for you all the time. And the world is seeing how Asif Munir (Pakistan’s chief of defence forces) is roaming sometimes to Tehran, sometimes to Riyadh and sometimes to Dubai and everybody is sort of enamoured with him," the Bihar governor added while introducing the lecture series.
Apart from additional chief secretaries Dipak Kumar Singh and Harjot Kaur Bamrah, Chanakya National Law University vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, several university teachers and hundreds of students were present on the occasion.
Raghavan asserted that we needed to be clinical, not sentimental, and must be guided and informed by history without becoming its prisoner while talking about Pakistan.
Longest downturn in Indo – Pak relations
Raghavan argued that while talking about Pakistan, we should also keep at the back of our minds what is happening in the wider region, because global changes at times cloak the extent of change happening near us, thereby making them more challenging.
"We are currently in the midst of the longest downturn in India – Pakistan relations. The low plateau since 2016 is something different since in the past—like after the 1965, 1971 or after Kargil wars, or the major terrorist attacks between 2000 and 2009—the recovery has been quite fast – within two or three years," Raghavan said.
"Today the situation is that we do not have high commissioners, there is a downgrading of diplomatic relations, ban on trade, ban on passenger movements, and a ban on cultural exchange. Some of you might have seen the route Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take to attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit. Instead of going directly over Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, he had to fly over Myanmar and China and take a route that was probably three or four times longer. The reasons for this situation are well known, as this is a response to the terrorist attacks, and some taken by Pakistan after the legislative changes in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019," Raghavan added.
Elaborating further about the situation, the former diplomat pointed out that plateau was preceded by an extraordinary high with the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attending the swearing-in of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – I government, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lahore visit in 2015.
Unfortunately, these initiatives failed because of terrorist attacks and Pakistan’s evident insincerity in acting against terrorist groups targeting India, and the Indian stand crystallised that talks and terror cannot go together, he added.
"There are different views about the efficacy of this policy, but the fact is that there is a very large amount of public support for it. The public support is because people can understand and applaud its simple and consistent logic," Raghavan said.
India, Pakistan and climacteric geopolitical changes
Delving deeper into the topic, the former 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer highlighted the extraordinary change in the global situation and order since 2019, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine- Russia war, the disputed presidential transition in the US in 2021, the US-Israel attack in Iran and its implications on hydrocarbons, and the rise of China as a global hub of science and technology.
Raghavan pointed out that if we fast forwarded to August 2025, there was a very dramatic change, soon after Operation Sindoor. Some of it had to do with the narrative the Pakistani military spun effectively that it had stood up to India.
There were also other factors – better relations with the US and a defence pact with Saudi Arabia. This uptick in Pakistan’s profile also surprised many in India, he said.
Pakistan, the Mecca Accord, and India’s wrong assessment
Pakistan with a population of 25 crore is the fifth largest country in the world. It is situated in a sensitive geopolitical location and has nuclear weapons. All of these give it a durable geopolitical relevance, which will standup to and overcome transitory ups and downs.
"Many of us in India came to a wrong conclusion that Pakistan has become irrelevant due to its domestic crisis. This assessment was wrong. The point is that other countries will not see Pakistan through our eyes. They make their own assessments and will have their own understanding of that country, as well as, the role it can play. They will examine Pakistan in their own interests,” Raghavan said.
Questions are being raised about the Mecca Accord – whether it is an Islamic NATO, a Sunni NATO against Iran, an alliance directed towards Israel, or if it is aimed at India?
The accord has three complementarities – Saudi Arabia as the source of funds and capital, Turkey as the sources of technology, including NATO platforms, NATO methodologies, and NATO systems, and finally Pakistan with its military bench strength, manpower, and nuclear weapons. This view suggests a sharp change in India’s regional security environment, and a marked increase in threat levels.
"Details about the agreement are still quite limited. We overlook that the three countries have had very long friendly relations and deep engagements, especially Pakistan and Turkey, as well as, Pakistan – Saudi Arabia. There has been a strong defence component to this relationship over the past years. Their strong relations have persisted despite strengthening relations between India and the Gulf countries. We will have to keep this in our mind,” Raghavan said.
The Mecca Accord’s implications
Raghavan stressed that the Mecca Accord was more than a reiteration of the relationships of the three member countries so far and we need to be alive to its potential.
"It is a triangle of complementarities – finance, technology, and military bench strength. We have to always keep its potential in mind. It’s a useful corrective to our preconceived notions that Pakistan became geopolitically irrelevant in the past decade. We have to deal with it in realistic terms," the former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan said.
The bigger picture is not India centric. The regional order has been profoundly shaken in the aftermath of the October 7 terror attack on Israel and the widening confrontation between Israel and Iran, attacks on critical infrastructure and shipping routes, instability in the region and doubts over American security guarantees. In brief, Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad are not abandoning the US by coming together, they are doing something subtler, which is hedging.
"Are we witnessing the first building blocks of a more autonomous regional security architecture, one that does not seek to replace the US-led order, but increasingly prepares for a world in which that order can no longer be taken for granted?" Raghavan asked.
It will be premature to describe this agreement as Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella for Turkey and Saudi Arabia. There is no declared deterrence doctrine, nuclear sharing mechanism, or joint command structure.
"But it will be equally naïve to pretend that Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is irrelevant. Once a nuclear armed state enters a strategic partnership or a strategic defence agreement, the psychology of deterrence changes even if there is no specific nuclear clause," Raghavan added.
The future of Indo-Pak relations
According to Raghavan, the Government of India has clearly conveyed that the risk of escalation will not deter it from taking strong counter-terrorism measures, which is an important message has also thrown onus on Pakistan on judging and managing escalation. It also has to weigh its actions and policies and is a stakeholder in it. These are real advantages, and the gains should not be discounted.
"Yet, the power of asymmetry is reducing as evident in Ukraine – Russia, and Israel, US – Iran wars. The advantage that came with a larger economy and a stronger industrial base do not translate that easily into battlefield or tactical dominance. We are entering a new era where strategic strength does not imply tactical advantage. It is something that the US learnt at a great cost in Iran," Raghavan said.
The former diplomat argued that the latest developments in Ukraine and Iran show that military measures will not yield solutions, and further progress will depend on political and diplomatic measures.
"We need to reflect on our core strengths. My own experience with Pakistan says that we need to bring all our strengths as a whole of nation approach. Our economy, society, and our cultural strengths. This does not exclude the periodic use of force when necessary, but the use of force alone is not the optimal use of our attributes," Raghavan said.
“India and Pakistan are embedded in a regional and global framework. We cannot ignore these wider frameworks. Our global rise has meant that expectations from us have also grown. One principal expectation from us is that we manage our neighbourhood. With Pakistan this means having a long-term perspective on how to manage, contain and perhaps eventually convince this most recalcitrant of our neighbours. How we develop such a long-term policy will determine the future of India-Pakistan relations,” Raghavan said.