ETV Bharat / bharat

India Wrongly Assessed Pakistan As Irrelevant After Operation Sindoor, Says Former Diplomat TCA Raghavan

Patna: Bihar governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retired) set the ball rolling at the inauguration of the Pataliputra Pragya Pravah lecture series on Monday by stressing on the "nuisance value" of Pakistan.

Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan, as the inaugural speaker of the series, took the baton from him, and spoke on the ‘Mecca Accord: Pakistan and future of Indo-Pak relations.'

"Everybody thinks that Pakistan has become irrelevant today. It is such a weak nation. It has gone to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for the 28th time. It is surviving on loans of 3 billion dollars. What is its importance? See our foreign exchange reserve, which was 751 billion dollars on Sunday. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserve is 15 billion dollars. Where can Pakistan compare to India?" Hasnain said.

"But the nuisance value that Pakistan has for India, you have to appreciate it. It can create a nuisance for you all the time. And the world is seeing how Asif Munir (Pakistan’s chief of defence forces) is roaming sometimes to Tehran, sometimes to Riyadh and sometimes to Dubai and everybody is sort of enamoured with him," the Bihar governor added while introducing the lecture series.

Apart from additional chief secretaries Dipak Kumar Singh and Harjot Kaur Bamrah, Chanakya National Law University vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, several university teachers and hundreds of students were present on the occasion.

Raghavan asserted that we needed to be clinical, not sentimental, and must be guided and informed by history without becoming its prisoner while talking about Pakistan.

Longest downturn in Indo – Pak relations

Raghavan argued that while talking about Pakistan, we should also keep at the back of our minds what is happening in the wider region, because global changes at times cloak the extent of change happening near us, thereby making them more challenging.

"We are currently in the midst of the longest downturn in India – Pakistan relations. The low plateau since 2016 is something different since in the past—like after the 1965, 1971 or after Kargil wars, or the major terrorist attacks between 2000 and 2009—the recovery has been quite fast – within two or three years," Raghavan said.

"Today the situation is that we do not have high commissioners, there is a downgrading of diplomatic relations, ban on trade, ban on passenger movements, and a ban on cultural exchange. Some of you might have seen the route Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to take to attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit. Instead of going directly over Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, he had to fly over Myanmar and China and take a route that was probably three or four times longer. The reasons for this situation are well known, as this is a response to the terrorist attacks, and some taken by Pakistan after the legislative changes in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019," Raghavan added.

Elaborating further about the situation, the former diplomat pointed out that plateau was preceded by an extraordinary high with the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attending the swearing-in of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – I government, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lahore visit in 2015.

Unfortunately, these initiatives failed because of terrorist attacks and Pakistan’s evident insincerity in acting against terrorist groups targeting India, and the Indian stand crystallised that talks and terror cannot go together, he added.

"There are different views about the efficacy of this policy, but the fact is that there is a very large amount of public support for it. The public support is because people can understand and applaud its simple and consistent logic," Raghavan said.

India, Pakistan and climacteric geopolitical changes

Delving deeper into the topic, the former 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer highlighted the extraordinary change in the global situation and order since 2019, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine- Russia war, the disputed presidential transition in the US in 2021, the US-Israel attack in Iran and its implications on hydrocarbons, and the rise of China as a global hub of science and technology.

Raghavan pointed out that if we fast forwarded to August 2025, there was a very dramatic change, soon after Operation Sindoor. Some of it had to do with the narrative the Pakistani military spun effectively that it had stood up to India.

There were also other factors – better relations with the US and a defence pact with Saudi Arabia. This uptick in Pakistan’s profile also surprised many in India, he said.

Pakistan, the Mecca Accord, and India’s wrong assessment