India Writing A New Chapter Of Women Empowerment: PM Modi
The PM, who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects said India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ was moving ahead with new energy in every field.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth approximately Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi, said that India was writing a new chapter of women's empowerment.
Addressing a function on the occasion, the PM said that be it politics, administration, science, sports or social service, India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ is “moving ahead with new energy in every field”. He said that the Delhi government under the under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has prioritised development in the national capital.
We are committed to building a modern and Viksit Delhi. The projects launched today will strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity and enhance the ease of living for people of the city.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026
At the program, which coincided with Women’s Day, the PM extended his greetings to the women of the country and acknowledged their immense contribution to nation-building. “I wish them continued success so that they keep strengthening society and the nation.”
The PM said that whenever anyone in the world thinks about a vast democracy like India, the image of Delhi often comes to mind. Delhi is not just the capital of India; it is also the identity of the country and a symbol of India’s energy, he said.
“Therefore, the development of Delhi is not just the development of one city, it is linked to the image of the entire nation. The more modern Delhi becomes and the better its connectivity improves, the more strongly India’s confidence will be reflected before the world. I am happy that today Delhi is rapidly moving forward in terms of facilities and infrastructure”.
PM Modi stated that the results of the formation of the BJP's “double-engine” government were “visible in the development works taking place here”. “I congratulate all the citizens of Delhi for this continuous flow of development,” he added.
The Prime Minister inaugurated Delhi Metro projects worth approximately Rs 18,300 crore, including the inauguration of two major corridors: the 12.3 km (Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur) section of the Pink Line and the 9.9 km (Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park) section of the Magenta Line. He also visited newly constructed GPRA Type-5 housing units in Sarojini Nagar and handed over keys to women allottees.
This extension of the metro is expected to ease the journey of millions of commuters in areas like Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, and Haiderpur Badli Mor.
With the opening of two new metro corridors, the Pink Line becomes a ring metro. The Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur section is 12.3 kilometers long and has eight elevated stations.
This corridor is part of the already operational Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Pink Line will be approximately 71.56 kilometers, giving Delhi the country's first fully operational "ring metro."
Stations on this corridor will be Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Surghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, and Maujpur-Babarpur.
The Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park corridor is part of the Magenta Line, spanning 9.92 kilometers and consisting of seven elevated stations. This corridor is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line.
With its addition, the Magenta Line's total length will be approximately 49 kilometers. This section will have stations at Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, North Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa, and Majlis Park.
The construction of the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur corridor required the construction of a new bridge over the Yamuna River and a double-decker viaduct that integrates the metro tracks and a road flyover. This is the Delhi Metro's fifth bridge over the Yamuna River.
