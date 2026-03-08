ETV Bharat / bharat

India Writing A New Chapter Of Women Empowerment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of multiple development projects in New Delhi on Sunday, March 08, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth approximately Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi, said that India was writing a new chapter of women's empowerment.

Addressing a function on the occasion, the PM said that be it politics, administration, science, sports or social service, India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ is “moving ahead with new energy in every field”. He said that the Delhi government under the under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has prioritised development in the national capital.

At the program, which coincided with Women’s Day, the PM extended his greetings to the women of the country and acknowledged their immense contribution to nation-building. “I wish them continued success so that they keep strengthening society and the nation.”

The PM said that whenever anyone in the world thinks about a vast democracy like India, the image of Delhi often comes to mind. Delhi is not just the capital of India; it is also the identity of the country and a symbol of India’s energy, he said.

“Therefore, the development of Delhi is not just the development of one city, it is linked to the image of the entire nation. The more modern Delhi becomes and the better its connectivity improves, the more strongly India’s confidence will be reflected before the world. I am happy that today Delhi is rapidly moving forward in terms of facilities and infrastructure”.

PM Modi stated that the results of the formation of the BJP's “double-engine” government were “visible in the development works taking place here”. “I congratulate all the citizens of Delhi for this continuous flow of development,” he added.