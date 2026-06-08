ETV Bharat / bharat

India Witnessed Many Transformations In Last 12 Years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the various welfare measures undertaken by his government in the last 12 years, saying India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor.

On the completion of the second year of his third term, Modi cited initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, and said they have been driven by a simple objective of ensuring people have dignity and opportunity.

In a series of social media posts on 'X', Modi said, "Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden." The prime minister said his government has always been inspired by 'Antyodaya' and its effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades.