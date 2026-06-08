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India Witnessed Many Transformations In Last 12 Years: PM Modi

PM Modi emphasised that his government is inspired by 'Antyodaya' and aims to ensure development benefits reach those left behind for decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', in Shimla on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', in Shimla on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST

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Updated : June 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the various welfare measures undertaken by his government in the last 12 years, saying India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor.

On the completion of the second year of his third term, Modi cited initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer, Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, and said they have been driven by a simple objective of ensuring people have dignity and opportunity.

In a series of social media posts on 'X', Modi said, "Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden." The prime minister said his government has always been inspired by 'Antyodaya' and its effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades.

"It is also gladdening that technology has played a vital role in ensuring a better quality of life for the poor," he said in the post with #12YearsOfGaribKalyan. Modi said through the Direct Benefit Transfer and digital platforms, support is reaching people directly and transparently.

"This has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance. This is how the journey of furthering 'Garib Kalyan' has become a collective movement towards human empowerment and realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, 2024, following another decisive victory in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. He took oath as prime minister for the first time on May 26, 2014. His second term began on May 30, 2019.

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Last Updated : June 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST

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PM MODI TRANSFORMATIVE INITIATIVES
PM MODI 12 YEARS
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

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