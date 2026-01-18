ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Remain 'Vishwaguru' As Long As Guided By Dharma: Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that as long as dharma continues to guide Bharat, the country will remain a "Vishwaguru", asserting that such spiritual knowledge is not found elsewhere in the world. Dharma is the driver of the entire universe, and everything runs on that principle, he said at an event here.

Bhagwat said that India had inherited a rich spiritual legacy from its ancestors and continued to receive guidance from saints and seers. As long as such dharma drives Bharat, it will remain "Vishwaguru". The world does not possess this kind of knowledge because it lacks spirituality. This is the "heritage of our ancestors that has come to us," he said.

"Whether it is Narendra bhai, me, you or anyone else, there is one single force that drives all of us. If the vehicle is driven by that force, there will never be an accident. That driver is dharma," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.