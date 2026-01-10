ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will One Day Have Hijab-Clad Woman As PM, Says Owaisi; BJP Slams His 'Irresponsible' Remark

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said a hijab-clad woman would one day become India's prime minister as the country's Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities, unlike that of Pakistan, which restricts top constitutional posts to a single community.

His remark drew a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which said that through his "irresponsible" statement, the Hyderabad MP was presenting half-truth as Muslim women don't want to wear hijab.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday in Maharashtra's Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Owaisi said, "India's Constitution accords equal status to people of all communities, unlike Pakistan's Constitution, which restricts the country's top constitutional posts to members of a single community." He added that he may not be alive to see it, but the day would come in future when a woman wearing a hijab would become India's prime minister.