ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Face Difficulties If War Continues For More Than 1-2 Weeks: Prof Mahendra Dev

Hyderabad: If the war between the US, Israel, and Iran continues for a long time, India will have to face a serious impact in four sectors. If it ends in another week or two, it can emerge unscathed, according to Professor S Mahendra Dev, the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

If it continues for a long time, India will have to face COVID-era conditions, said the former Director and Vice-Chancellor at IGIDR, in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat. Excerpts:

ETV Bharat: How do you see the current situation created by the war?

Mahendra Dev: The Finance Ministry has estimated that if the war continues for a long time, it will have a major impact on four sectors. The supply system will be badly damaged. Firstly, there will be problems in the oil, gas and fertiliser sectors, because we import 90 per cent of our oil and 50 per cent of gas.

Secondly, there is the import burden. The fuel sector is the main import sector. LPG also comes mostly from the conflict zone. As the price of crude oil increases, import rates go higher.

The third is the logistics cost. Transportation costs, including insurance, will increase significantly.

The fourth is the remittances sent by Indians working in the Gulf. If the war ends quickly, this money will not be affected much. If the war lasts for a long time, and all Indians return home, the impact will be great. We will need more fertilisers in June. If the war ends in a week or two, there will be no problem in fertiliser imports. Overall, the government will review the situation from time to time, and take all necessary measures to overcome the problem.

ETV Bharat: On inflation and growth rate?

Mahendra Dev: The foundation of India's macro economy is strong. This is why the war has not yet seen a huge impact even after a month. Foreign exchange reserves are US$ 700 billion. Fiscal deficit is 4.4 per cent, while debt is only 55 per cent of GDP, and current account deficit is 1.3 per cent.

This may have increased somewhat. How many days the war will last is not known. Even if it ends soon, it will take some time for the damaged oil infrastructure to be restored in many of the affected countries, including Iran.