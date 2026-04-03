India Will Face Difficulties If War Continues For More Than 1-2 Weeks: Prof Mahendra Dev
In wide ranging interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the Chairman of the EAC-PM pointed at 4 areas where we will face problems: fuel, imports, logistics, remittances.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: If the war between the US, Israel, and Iran continues for a long time, India will have to face a serious impact in four sectors. If it ends in another week or two, it can emerge unscathed, according to Professor S Mahendra Dev, the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).
If it continues for a long time, India will have to face COVID-era conditions, said the former Director and Vice-Chancellor at IGIDR, in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat. Excerpts:
ETV Bharat: How do you see the current situation created by the war?
Mahendra Dev: The Finance Ministry has estimated that if the war continues for a long time, it will have a major impact on four sectors. The supply system will be badly damaged. Firstly, there will be problems in the oil, gas and fertiliser sectors, because we import 90 per cent of our oil and 50 per cent of gas.
Secondly, there is the import burden. The fuel sector is the main import sector. LPG also comes mostly from the conflict zone. As the price of crude oil increases, import rates go higher.
The third is the logistics cost. Transportation costs, including insurance, will increase significantly.
The fourth is the remittances sent by Indians working in the Gulf. If the war ends quickly, this money will not be affected much. If the war lasts for a long time, and all Indians return home, the impact will be great. We will need more fertilisers in June. If the war ends in a week or two, there will be no problem in fertiliser imports. Overall, the government will review the situation from time to time, and take all necessary measures to overcome the problem.
ETV Bharat: On inflation and growth rate?
Mahendra Dev: The foundation of India's macro economy is strong. This is why the war has not yet seen a huge impact even after a month. Foreign exchange reserves are US$ 700 billion. Fiscal deficit is 4.4 per cent, while debt is only 55 per cent of GDP, and current account deficit is 1.3 per cent.
This may have increased somewhat. How many days the war will last is not known. Even if it ends soon, it will take some time for the damaged oil infrastructure to be restored in many of the affected countries, including Iran.
An Iranian missile attack on the Ras Laffan refinery in Qatar has disrupted 17 per cent of LNG production. There have been attacks on major refineries in Saudi Arabia too. All of this will take time to recover and resume supply.
ETV Bharat: Is the war causing problems for imports too?
Mahendra Dev: We are diversifying our imports. We have started importing from more countries — 41 at present. This will affect us less. LPG prices have not been increased to avoid inconvenience to the common and middle class people. They have increased only the price of commercial LPG. Increase in the price of jet fuel will put some burden on airline passengers.
In addition to taking steps to prevent a rise in the prices of food grains, there are sufficient reserves. The government is taking steps to prevent any increase in transportation costs, along with food stocks, like during COVID.
But if the war continues for long, it will have an impact on growth and inflation. Some institutions have already estimated that the growth rate has fallen by 0.5-0.3 per cent, but it will take some time to become clear by how much. The Prime Minister has suggested that the domestic market should be developed to take the shock of tariffs and the war into account.
There is a possibility of growth in exports due to increasing quality and competitiveness. More efforts should be made in this direction. Discussions on LPG with Iran are underway. If it's allowed, there will be no problem.
ETV Bharat: What's the impact on exports?
Mahendra Dev: There is some impact on exports, especially on MSMEs, due to the disruption in the supply chain. Along with glass, ceramic, etc., export-oriented sectors like engineering goods, textile industry, leather, gems and jewelry, etc. will face difficulties. Some will see a fall in demand, while others will have export problems. However, all this depends on how long the war lasts. Only after some more time will it become clear which sectors will be affected, and to what extent.
ETV Bharat: What problems will the agriculture sector have to face?
Mahendra Dev: There will be no problem with the Rabi crop, till June. If the war continues for longer, and there are obstacles in imports, there will be a problem. Along with fertilisers, we import ammonia, sulfur, phosphoric acid, etc. required for these. 80 per cent of ammonia and sulfur are imported from Gulf countries, 40 per cent of DAP comes from Saudi Arabia. If the war continues, the investment cost will increase. Transportation will be affected. There will also be an impact on crops grown for export.