ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Ensure Zero Casualty During Heat Waves: Shah

Ghaziabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said his ministry has prepared a plan to ensure that no lives are lost in the country during heat waves in the next few years with the underlying principle of the Modi government being "proactive" rather than "reactive" towards disasters.

The minister spoke after he presented the President's Colour to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at its 8th battalion campus here. The recognition, given in the form of a flag, is awarded to a military or police unit for rendering exceptional service.

The honour was bestowed to the NDRF in the 20th year of its establishment after it was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force to undertake relief and rescue operations during natural and man-made disasters.

The President's Colour is not just an "acknowledgement" for the service of the NDRF but also of all the state disaster response forces, the state machinery down to the level of the panchayats, the NCC (National Cadet Corps), NSS (National Service Scheme), 'Apda Mitras' (civil defence volunteers) among others, Shah said.

The minister said the aim of the Modi government was to ensure "zero casualty and minimum property damage" during tragedies and calamities that included cyclones, earthquakes and floods. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is well prepared to combat the "serious challenge" of heat waves in the country and we will be able to ensure "zero casualty" and no loss of lives over the next few years, Shah said.

Every year, numerous people lose their lives in various states due to heat strokes and health conditions emerging due to heat waves. Our approach and policy has been "proactive" against disasters rather than being just "reactive", he said. "Under Prime Minister Modiji's leadership, we are in a situation where we can move towards the aim of zero casualty," he said.

The minister said before the Modi government took charge in 2014, the approach towards disasters was rehabilitation and relief oriented. "Earlier the approach was that disasters struck, those who survived were rescued, relief was sent and the job was done. Modiji brought a different approach, he incorporated the concept of safety to ensure and minimise loss of life and property," he said.