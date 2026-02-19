ETV Bharat / bharat

India Well Positioned To Be Leader In AI; There's Incredible Optimism, Unlike Anxiety In West: Rishi Sunak

Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak speaks at the 'Governing in the age of AI: Sovereignty, Impact and Strategy' event, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said India is well placed to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), backed by its deep talent pool, strong digital public infrastructure and public confidence in technology.

During an interactive session at the ongoing AI Impact Summit here, Sunak said there are different attitudes towards AI around the world, but India stands out for its "incredible optimism and trust" towards AI, unlike the West which is dominated by anxiety. "In India, there is incredible optimism and trust in AI. In much of the West, overriding feeling is one of anxiety at the moment," he stated.

The session – 'AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation' – was hosted by Carnegie India in association with the Observer Research Foundation, among other partners. At the interaction, when Sunak was asked about the learnings from the AI Safety Summit in November 2023 at Buckinghamshire in the UK, under his tenure as the prime minister, he said there was initial doubt about whether political leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators could come together and understand each other or not.

"First of all, there was this skepticism about whether you could get these politicians, leaders and all the entrepreneurs and innovators together, and whether they would understand each other," Sunak recalled.

The nice thing that came out of the summit was the creation of these "AI security institutes" to help manage some of the risks technology poses, to get people reassured about them, Sunak said. The Indian-origin politician asserted that crucially, the debate has shifted over the years when it came to AI. "I think the AI debate has shifted from technology to strategy. From what these tools could do to what countries are choosing to do with them," Sunak said.

He underlined that for political leaders, "AI can't be some specialist subject on the side", it's got to become the "central responsibility" of a government. "And that's what we are seeing at this Summit, with its focus rightly on impact," Sunak said. India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16-20 here, in which a large number of world leaders, technology experts and innovators are participating.

Sunak said when he left office, someone gave him a copy of the book 'Technology and Great Powers', which looks at the history of great technological revolutions, and proves the thesis that even if you don't invent a technology, you could be the country that benefits from it the most, stretching all the way back to the printing press. "I think India has recognised that leadership in technology doesn't just depend on inventing technology, it's about how you deploy it," he said.

"So, by focusing on mass adoption here, obviously backed by a deep talent pool, strong digital public infrastructure, and a public very supportive of the technology, I think India is well positioned to be a leader in AI and demonstrate its mass adoption and deployment in society," Sunak said.

Stating that it is now reflected in how other people view it, Sunak said, "If you look at Stanford's ranking of global superpowers, India has moved into third place." In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy 2025 report, India was ranked third for AI competitiveness and ecosystem vibrancy.