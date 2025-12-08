ETV Bharat / bharat

India Hails UK Sanctions On Pro-Khalistan Businessman, Extremist Entities

New Delhi: India on Monday hailed the steps taken by the United Kingdom (UK) government to sanction anti-India extremist entities aimed towards strengthening the global fight against terrorism and extremism. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the effort would “strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism, and help curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks.”

“Such individuals and groups pose a threat not just to India and the UK, but to people across the world. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the UK side in further strengthening counter-terrorism and security cooperation,” he said.

Recently, the UK government has imposed sanctions on a British national and bussinessman, Gurpreet Singh Rehal, for alleged terrorist activity in India and for supporting the Sikh extremist group Babbar Khalsa. This was the first time the UK has used its domestic counter-terrorism framework to target a pro-Khalistan group.

