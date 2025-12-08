India Hails UK Sanctions On Pro-Khalistan Businessman, Extremist Entities
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the steps taken by the UK government will strengthen the global fight against terrorism.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Monday hailed the steps taken by the United Kingdom (UK) government to sanction anti-India extremist entities aimed towards strengthening the global fight against terrorism and extremism. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the effort would “strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism, and help curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks.”
“Such individuals and groups pose a threat not just to India and the UK, but to people across the world. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the UK side in further strengthening counter-terrorism and security cooperation,” he said.
Recently, the UK government has imposed sanctions on a British national and bussinessman, Gurpreet Singh Rehal, for alleged terrorist activity in India and for supporting the Sikh extremist group Babbar Khalsa. This was the first time the UK has used its domestic counter-terrorism framework to target a pro-Khalistan group.
Referring to the issue of Indian nationals travelling to China, Jaiswal said that the central government shared concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport.
“We fully share your concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport that you have cited. We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel will be respected by the Chinese side,” Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.
He further said that the MEA would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China.
On reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed, Jaiswal said that India condemns such attacks on innocent Afghan people and strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.
“We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” he said.
Responding to a question regarding elections in Myanmar, Jaiswal said India supports Myanmar’s transition to democracy.
“India is of the view that participation of all political stakeholders is important for the credibility and stability of the electoral exercise, which needs to be free, fair and inclusive. India will continue to support all efforts that advance peace, dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar,” he said.
