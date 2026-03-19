India Welcomes Hindu New Year With Vibrant Celebrations Across States
Navreh, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri and Cheti Chand are celebrated on March 19, marking regional New Year traditions across India.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST|
Updated : March 19, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
India is a country with a rich culture, shaped by many religions and regions. In March, with the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, the festive season brings many joyous traditions.
In 2026, the Hindu New Year is being celebrated on Thursday, March 19, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. The day is known as Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and holds deep spiritual importance. It is believed that Lord Brahma began creating the universe on this day.
People across the country celebrate the New Year based on the Hindu calendar. From North to South and East to West, the second half of March is filled with colourful festivals, traditions and spiritual celebrations.
Although names and customs vary regionally, the essence remains unchanged: welcomers embrace new beginnings with prayers, celebration, and optimism.
Festivals Celebrated Across India On March 19 and 20
The festive period on March 19 and 20 brings together several New Year celebrations across different regions of India. These festivals are observed on the first day of the Chaitra month.
March 19:
Navreh marks the Kashmiri New Year and is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandit community. The name comes from the Sanskrit words “Nava Varsha”, meaning “New Year”. The festival also signals the arrival of spring and is dedicated to the Goddess Sharika. A key part of the celebration is the traditional “thaal”, a sacred arrangement of symbolic items that is viewed at the start of the day as a sign of good fortune.
Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is observed as the New Year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It signifies a fresh start along with the arrival of spring. The festival marks the beginning of a new cycle of time and is celebrated with prayers and traditional customs. One of the highlights is Ugadi Pachadi, a unique dish made with six distinct flavours that symbolise the different experiences of life.
In Maharashtra and Goa, Gudi Padwa is celebrated by hoisting a gudi outside homes, representing victory and good fortune. It marks the New Year for Marathi and Konkani communities and symbolises new beginnings. People also make colourful rangolis and prepare neem and jaggery, which represent the mix of bitter and sweet experiences in life.
Many northern states observe Chaitra Sukhladi as the start of the Hindu New Year, which also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and will conclude on March 27, 2026. Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurga. Each day is devoted to a different form of the goddess, with specific rituals, prayers and colours associated with it.
Sindhi communities in Gujarat celebrate Cheti Chand to mark the birth anniversary of Jhulelal and the beginning of their New Year. The festival falls on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet, which usually coincides with the new moon in the Chaitra period. It is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti and commemorates his birth in 1007 AD. He is believed to be an incarnation of Varun Dev, the Water God, and is deeply revered. For the Sindhi community, this day holds great cultural significance as they celebrate their heritage and strengthen community bonds.
March 20:
Cheti Chand celebrations continue among Sindhi communities in Rajasthan.
In Manipur, Sajibu Cheiraoba, also known as Sajibu Nongma Panba, is celebrated as the traditional New Year of the Meitei community. It marks the beginning of the Manipuri month of Sajibu and is observed with traditional rituals and family gatherings.
Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is also observed on this day by the Parsi community in India. It marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of nature. Celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox, it usually falls on March 20 or 21. In 2026, the equinox will occur on March 20 at 14:46 UTC, marking the exact moment the new year begins.
Hindu Calendar: Vikram Samvat 2083
The Hindu New Year 2026 is called Raudra Samvatsar. In the traditional calendar system, each year is associated with certain planetary influences believed to shape social, economic, and spiritual trends.
This year, Vikram Samvat 2083, includes an extra lunar month known as Adhik Maas, also called Purushottam Maas or Malmas. Because of this, the year will have 13 months instead of the usual 12. This period is considered highly important in spiritual terms and is often devoted to prayers, fasting and religious practices.
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