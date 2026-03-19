ETV Bharat / bharat

India Welcomes Hindu New Year With Vibrant Celebrations Across States

India is a country with a rich culture, shaped by many religions and regions. In March, with the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, the festive season brings many joyous traditions.

In 2026, the Hindu New Year is being celebrated on Thursday, March 19, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. The day is known as Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and holds deep spiritual importance. It is believed that Lord Brahma began creating the universe on this day.

People across the country celebrate the New Year based on the Hindu calendar. From North to South and East to West, the second half of March is filled with colourful festivals, traditions and spiritual celebrations.

Although names and customs vary regionally, the essence remains unchanged: welcomers embrace new beginnings with prayers, celebration, and optimism.

Priests perform the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat on the occasion of Hindu New Year and first day of the 'Navaratri' festival, in Varanasi. (PTI)

Festivals Celebrated Across India On March 19 and 20

The festive period on March 19 and 20 brings together several New Year celebrations across different regions of India. These festivals are observed on the first day of the Chaitra month.

March 19:

Navreh marks the Kashmiri New Year and is celebrated by the Kashmiri Pandit community. The name comes from the Sanskrit words “Nava Varsha”, meaning “New Year”. The festival also signals the arrival of spring and is dedicated to the Goddess Sharika. A key part of the celebration is the traditional “thaal”, a sacred arrangement of symbolic items that is viewed at the start of the day as a sign of good fortune.

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is observed as the New Year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It signifies a fresh start along with the arrival of spring. The festival marks the beginning of a new cycle of time and is celebrated with prayers and traditional customs. One of the highlights is Ugadi Pachadi, a unique dish made with six distinct flavours that symbolise the different experiences of life.