ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: September Rainfall Deficit May Persist As IMD Warns Of Uneven Rain Across Several Parts

A partially submerged pavilion structure stands in the swollen Ganga River after a rise in water level due to heavy rainfall at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Prayagraj. ( PTI )

Rainfall activity is expected to remain below normal in September, with several areas likely to continue facing rain stress. The eastern and western parts of the country may come under greater pressure as rainfall remains inadequate.

The current low-pressure area is expected to bring rain to parts of the country, although it may not be enough to improve the overall rainfall situation. A weather expert said the rainfall deficit remains a concern in parts of the South Peninsula.

Among states and Union Territories, Meghalaya has recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 58 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 45 per cent, Manipur at 41 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 40 per cent, Punjab and Puducherry at 37 per cent each, Bihar at 35 per cent, and Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan at 24 per cent each.

Rank State/UT Rainfall Deficit 1 Meghalaya 58% 2 Andhra Pradesh 45% 3 Manipur 41% 4 Arunachal Pradesh 40% 5 Punjab 37% 6 Puducherry 37% 7 Bihar 35% 8 Assam 24% 9 Kerala 24% 10 Rajasthan 24%

Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing a flood threat. Rising water levels, including flows from Nepal and the Himalayan region, could worsen the situation, with water expected to move towards the Ganga. The next three to four days will therefore be crucial for monitoring the flood situation.

According to the IMD, Bihar received 536.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 828.7 mm between June 1 and September 7. Darbhanga, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi and Gaya are likely to receive good rainfall in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh received 645 mm, slightly above the normal 641.4 mm, during the same period. Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Ayodhya and Lucknow are likely to see good rains throughout this month.

Weather Forecast Region-Wise

In north and west India, conditions are likely to remain largely dry, although slight rain is possible in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Light rain may occur at isolated places in the Bharatpur and Kota divisions on Tuesday.

Delhi is expected to see no significant weather change in the immediate short term and is currently experiencing dry, stable conditions with no major alert. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 23°C-25°C. Northwesterly winds are expected at 20-25 kmph.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha as the low-pressure system moves eastward. Parts of Uttarakhand, including Nainital, Pantnagar and Pithoragarh, may receive good rainfall, while Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar are likely to see light rain.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal and Sikkim.