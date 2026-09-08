India Weather Update: September Rainfall Deficit May Persist As IMD Warns Of Uneven Rain Across Several Parts
Weather system over UP is expected to influence rainfall patterns, while rising water levels could intensify flood concerns across certain areas | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Rainfall activity is expected to remain below normal in September, with several areas likely to continue facing rain stress. The eastern and western parts of the country may come under greater pressure as rainfall remains inadequate.
The current low-pressure area is expected to bring rain to parts of the country, although it may not be enough to improve the overall rainfall situation. A weather expert said the rainfall deficit remains a concern in parts of the South Peninsula.
Among states and Union Territories, Meghalaya has recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 58 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 45 per cent, Manipur at 41 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 40 per cent, Punjab and Puducherry at 37 per cent each, Bihar at 35 per cent, and Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan at 24 per cent each.
|Rank
|State/UT
|Rainfall Deficit
|1
|Meghalaya
|58%
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|45%
|3
|Manipur
|41%
|4
|Arunachal Pradesh
|40%
|5
|Punjab
|37%
|6
|Puducherry
|37%
|7
|Bihar
|35%
|8
|Assam
|24%
|9
|Kerala
|24%
|10
|Rajasthan
|24%
Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are facing a flood threat. Rising water levels, including flows from Nepal and the Himalayan region, could worsen the situation, with water expected to move towards the Ganga. The next three to four days will therefore be crucial for monitoring the flood situation.
According to the IMD, Bihar received 536.1 mm of rainfall against the normal 828.7 mm between June 1 and September 7. Darbhanga, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi and Gaya are likely to receive good rainfall in the coming days.
Uttar Pradesh received 645 mm, slightly above the normal 641.4 mm, during the same period. Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Ayodhya and Lucknow are likely to see good rains throughout this month.
Weather Forecast Region-Wise
In north and west India, conditions are likely to remain largely dry, although slight rain is possible in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Light rain may occur at isolated places in the Bharatpur and Kota divisions on Tuesday.
Delhi is expected to see no significant weather change in the immediate short term and is currently experiencing dry, stable conditions with no major alert. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C, while minimum temperatures may stay around 23°C-25°C. Northwesterly winds are expected at 20-25 kmph.
Rainfall activity is expected to increase across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha as the low-pressure system moves eastward. Parts of Uttarakhand, including Nainital, Pantnagar and Pithoragarh, may receive good rainfall, while Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar are likely to see light rain.
Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal and Sikkim.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Telangana.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Uttarakhand.
In central India, rainfall intensity is likely to increase over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the system progresses eastward. Strong surface winds are also very likely at isolated places over Telangana.
Most parts of south India are expected to remain mainly dry, although scattered light rainfall may occur over Karnataka, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience hot and humid conditions until September 9.
In the Arabian Sea, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely along and off parts of the Somalia and Oman coasts adjoining the west-central, southwest and northwest Arabian Sea.
Weather Systems
The low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh persisted over the same region at 0530 hrs IST on September 8, 2026, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.
The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, the centre of the low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh, Dehri, Bankura and Haldia before extending east-southeastwards towards the Northeast Bay of Bengal.
A trough from south Gujarat to the cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh, across Madhya Pradesh between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level, also persists.
The Western Disturbance over Kashmir and the neighbourhood, in the form of a cyclonic circulation at 5.8 km above mean sea level, persists. Another Western Disturbance, in the form of a middle- and upper-tropospheric trough with its axis at 7.6 km above mean sea level, roughly along Longitude 75°E north of Latitude 29°N, also remains in place.
The trough from south Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar, across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, at 0.9 km above mean sea level also persists. Upper-air cyclonic circulations over northeast Bihar, west Assam, and the northwest Bay of Bengal also persist at varying levels.
The IMD has advised people to check weather and road conditions before travelling. Continuous rainfall could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions and flood-like conditions in some places. Authorities have been directed to remain alert and keep disaster management teams prepared.
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