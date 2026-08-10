India Weather Update: More Monsoon Rain In Store For Several States
IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in many parts of the country over the next few days | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
New Delhi: As the monsoon gathers momentum, large parts of India are likely to receive another spell of rain, with the weather turning across the Himalayan hills, the eastern plains, and the southern coasts.
IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, in several pockets over the next few days, which could add to disruption in some areas.
Delhi has crossed its normal monthly August rainfall within the first eight days of the month. The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir today.
While Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are expected to witness widespread rainfall in the next five days. East Rajasthan is expected to receive heavy rain from August 11-12.
Orange alert has been issued in four districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. These regions may see lightning strikes along with intense rainfall.
Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha Under Heavy Rain Watch
Rain activity is expected to intensify across central India. West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh over the week.
Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandla and Dindori, due to which rivers and streams are overflowing. Several ghats have been submerged while waterlogging has disrupted road connectivity. Citizens are experiencing traffic jams on the Dindori, Jabalpur, Amarkantak highway.
East India: Bihar and West Bengal Face Heavy Rainfall Threat
In eastern India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the week, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to witness widespread rainfall during the next few days.
In Odisha, flood conditions have become critical with two people reportedly dying by drowning in the Jajpur and Kendrapara areas. Rescue teams and local authorities are monitoring vulnerable locations.
Northeast India: Torrential Rains Disrupt Normal Life
The monsoon is likely to remain vigorous over Northeast India, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected across the region. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness heavy rain at isolated places.
West India: Konkan, Goa And Gujarat To See Active Monsoon Conditions
On the western coast, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience heavy rainfall on August 10 and it is likely to continue, while fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa throughout the forecast period.
South Peninsular India: Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana To Receive Rain
In South India, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, while fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph in some areas.
Weather System Behind The Rain
The IMD said a low pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh was lying over north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood today. It is associated with cyclonic circulations extending up to about 7.6 km above mean sea level. The monsoon trough is also influencing rainfall activity, while a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas over the week.
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