ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: More Monsoon Rain In Store For Several States

Large parts of India likely to receive another spell of rain over the next few days. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As the monsoon gathers momentum, large parts of India are likely to receive another spell of rain, with the weather turning across the Himalayan hills, the eastern plains, and the southern coasts.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, in several pockets over the next few days, which could add to disruption in some areas.

Delhi has crossed its normal monthly August rainfall within the first eight days of the month. The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir today.

While Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab are expected to witness widespread rainfall in the next five days. East Rajasthan is expected to receive heavy rain from August 11-12.

Orange alert has been issued in four districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. These regions may see lightning strikes along with intense rainfall.

A man wades through floodwater after the rising level of the Ganga inundated houses along Trilochan Ghat in Varanasi. (PTI)

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha Under Heavy Rain Watch

Rain activity is expected to intensify across central India. West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh over the week.

Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Mandla and Dindori, due to which rivers and streams are overflowing. Several ghats have been submerged while waterlogging has disrupted road connectivity. Citizens are experiencing traffic jams on the Dindori, Jabalpur, Amarkantak highway.

East India: Bihar and West Bengal Face Heavy Rainfall Threat