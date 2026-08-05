India Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Flash Flood Risk Across Multiple States
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely across several states as the IMD predicts an active southwest monsoon through August 11 | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
The southwest monsoon remained vigorous across large parts of the country on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across several states over the next few days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several states, while isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya may receive extremely heavy rainfall.
The IMD has warned of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and travel disruptions in vulnerable areas as multiple weather systems continue to keep the monsoon active.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over several parts of the country," the IMD said in its weather bulletin, adding that the active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to persist through the week, with heavy rainfall forecast across several regions until August 11.
According to the IMD, the active spell is being driven by multiple weather systems. The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Delhi, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Bankura before reaching Manipur.
Meanwhile, a western disturbance remains active over Kashmir, while cyclonic circulations over North Haryana, West and South Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Bihar, Central Assam, South Interior Karnataka and the south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast are supporting widespread rainfall across the country.
During the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall was recorded across several regions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh also received heavy showers.
Widespread rainfall was reported from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. Cherrapunji recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm, followed by Itanagar (10 cm) and Tezpur (7 cm).
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable hill districts. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across the Himalayan region until August 11.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remain under a Yellow Alert with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain expected during the day. In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall has caused the Tamsa River to swell, raising water levels near the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.
Northeast India: The Northeast is expected to remain the country's wettest region over the next 24 hours. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places forecast to witness extremely heavy rain.
Arunachal Pradesh may also experience heavy to very heavy showers, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall.
The IMD has identified several districts in Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir as vulnerable to low-to-moderate flash flood risk over the next 24 hours.
It warned that saturated soil conditions could trigger surface runoff, inundation of low-lying areas and landslides in vulnerable regions.
East India: Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Odisha, where several districts continue to grapple with flooding, is likely to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days, while Bihar is expected to witness heavy rain despite continuing to face a cumulative rainfall deficit this monsoon.
Central India: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across both East and West Madhya Pradesh, with very heavy rainfall possible in some areas. Localised waterlogging, overflowing drains and a rise in river levels are likely in low-lying districts.
West India: Scattered to moderate rainfall is likely across Gujarat, while heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Rajasthan. The Konkan region, including Mumbai and Goa, is likely to continue receiving moderate to heavy showers, with isolated places in Konkan and Goa expected to receive very heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and rough sea conditions are also likely along parts of the west coast.
South India: Rainfall activity is expected to remain active across Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may witness scattered to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.
Besides heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim. Strong surface winds are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.
Among the major states, Andhra Pradesh has recorded the country's highest cumulative rainfall deficit, receiving 35 per cent below-normal rainfall between June 1 and August 4. Bihar has recorded a 41 per cent rainfall deficit despite recent rainfall activity, highlighting the uneven distribution of this year's monsoon.
The IMD has also warned of squally weather over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds of 40-60 kmph are likely over coastal waters adjoining Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and parts of the Bay of Bengal, resulting in rough sea conditions.
Authorities have advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from overflowing rivers and landslide-prone locations, drink safe water and follow official weather advisories.
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