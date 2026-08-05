ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms And Flash Flood Risk Across Multiple States

The southwest monsoon remained vigorous across large parts of the country on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across several states over the next few days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several states, while isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya may receive extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has warned of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and travel disruptions in vulnerable areas as multiple weather systems continue to keep the monsoon active.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over several parts of the country," the IMD said in its weather bulletin, adding that the active phase of the southwest monsoon is expected to persist through the week, with heavy rainfall forecast across several regions until August 11.

According to the IMD, the active spell is being driven by multiple weather systems. The monsoon trough currently extends from Sri Ganganagar through Delhi, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Bankura before reaching Manipur.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance remains active over Kashmir, while cyclonic circulations over North Haryana, West and South Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Bihar, Central Assam, South Interior Karnataka and the south Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast are supporting widespread rainfall across the country.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall was recorded across several regions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh also received heavy showers.

Widespread rainfall was reported from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. Cherrapunji recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm, followed by Itanagar (10 cm) and Tezpur (7 cm).

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable hill districts. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across the Himalayan region until August 11.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remain under a Yellow Alert with cloudy skies and light to moderate rain expected during the day. In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall has caused the Tamsa River to swell, raising water levels near the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Northeast India: The Northeast is expected to remain the country's wettest region over the next 24 hours. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated places forecast to witness extremely heavy rain.