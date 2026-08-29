ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Rain Alert In Bihar Until Sept 1, Downpour Could Return To MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat Next Week

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street in the Panjabari area after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Bihar with the Meteorological Department forecasting rains in the state until September 1, while a fresh system is expected to develop and could bring more rains to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat early next month.

Eight districts of Bihar are under a high alert, while West Bengal and Jharkhand may also receive heavy rain in some areas between August 29 and August 31, according to IMD's weather forecast.

In Delhi NCR, there is a lower possibility of rain over the next few days. IMD Scientist, Akhil Srivastava on Saturday said the sky over the national capital will remain partly cloudy, the temperature may rise up to 37°C, and during this period, wind speeds may reach up to 20 kmph. Delhi got relief from the heat brought by rainfall in the past few days, but the daytime temperatures are now likely to rise.

Odisha Floods

Around 76,000 people in three districts of Odisha are still affected by floods. The affected districts include Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Jajpur. The state has already witnessed two rounds of flooding this monsoon. The second round began on August 13 and has so far affected 13,50,306 people across 1,895 villages.

The flood situation has improved in some areas. The water level in all major rivers has now fallen and remains well below the danger mark. But the situation could become difficult again as the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Odisha until September 2.

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