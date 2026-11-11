ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Snowfall In Kashmir Till November 16

Tourists take photographs as they enjoy the fresh snowfall, in Gulmarg, Kashmir on Wednesday (November 11, 2026) ( ANI )

New Delhi: Approaching Western disturbances are likely to bring rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms across the Himalayan region starting Wednesday, while a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger heavy rains across southern states over the next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The changing weather patterns come amid relatively high temperatures that continue to delay a firm and sustained winter chill across northern and central India, the department said.

In the north, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall on Wednesday, followed by heavy precipitation on Thursday and Friday, IMD said. Some higher reaches already received snowfall on Wednesday.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive rain and snow between November 11 (Wednesday) and November 16 (Monday), while the western disturbance may bring rainfall on November 12 (Thursday) and Friday (November 13). The IMD also forecast isolated rain in Punjab for the next two days.

Pedestrians walk on a road with umbrellas amid rain in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 10 (ANI)

Gradual Cooling In Delhi-NCR And Northern Plains

The weather department predicted that despite the mountain snowfall, the cooling effect on the plains of the north would be gradual. The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and neighbouring states are unlikely to see a sharp drop in temperatures as colder air may move into parts of North India.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 27 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 14 degree celsius to 16 degree celsius. Currently, the national capital is bracing for cool and foggy mornings, with changing weather patterns unlikely to bring any drastic improvements to the AQI levels.

The IMD attributed the phenomenon to an anti-cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and nearby areas, which is likely maintaining stable and dry weather, limiting the spread of colder air across the plains.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around Friday (November 13) and move northwest, which will likely intensify into a well-marked low-pressure system within 24 hours, per the Meteorological Department.

Although the detailed forecasts are yet to come, the subsequent movement and development of the low-pressure system could influence weather conditions over parts of the region.

Representational Image (File/ANI)

Low-Pressure System Over Bay Of Bengal

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall will likely occur in parts of southern India starting Wednesday (November 11). It also forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 40 to 50 kpmh, gusting up to 60 kpmh for Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive a fresh spell of rain on November 15 and 16. Similarly, rain is forecast across Kerala and Mahe through Sunday, and in Lakshadweep through Monday.