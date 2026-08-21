India Weather Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Across Several Regions
Several states likely to receive persistent rainfall through August 27, with isolated intense spells forecast in central, northern and eastern regions | reports Ankita Kumari
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Heavy rain is likely across several parts of India on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in multiple states.
According to the IMD bulletin issued on Friday, a low-pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.
The monsoon trough passes through Firozpur, Meerut, the centre of the low-pressure area, Bankura and Digha before extending southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal.
Weather Outlook For Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over several areas. Winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal and Sikkim, among other areas.
Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh through the next few days, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive widespread rainfall from August 21 to 27. Isolated heavy rain is forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on August 21 and 22, and over Uttarakhand during the week.
Flash Flood Risk
The IMD has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in several watersheds and adjoining areas over the next 24 hours. In Uttarakhand, the districts identified include Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat and Nainital. In Himachal Pradesh, Sirmaur and Shimla districts are under the flash flood risk watch.
Weather Alert Across India
Central, Eastern and Northeastern India: Central India is likely to see widespread rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on August 21, while Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive widespread rain through August 27. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over West Madhya Pradesh from August 21 to 25 and over Chhattisgarh through August 27. East Madhya Pradesh may also see isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday.
In eastern India, Odisha is likely to experience widespread rainfall through August 27, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive widespread rain. Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to see widespread rainfall over parts of the coming days, and Bihar is expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 22 to 24.
The Northeast will also remain active. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rain on August 21 and 22, Assam and Meghalaya on August 21 and 22 and again on August 26 and 27, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive widespread rainfall through August 27.
South And West India: Konkan and Goa are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall through August 27. Coastal Karnataka is also likely to see widespread rainfall during the period. Kerala and Mahe, along with Lakshadweep, may receive widespread rain from August 23 to 27.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, on August 21 and 22. Similar weather is expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema through August 24.
The IMD warned of squally weather over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, with winds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph in parts of these seas. Squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is also likely over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into affected sea areas.
H1N1 Alert For Delhi; Warm Forecast For UP, Rajasthan
Delhi is likely to remain partly sunny and generally cloudy on Friday, with light to moderate rain possible in some areas. Temperatures may range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.
The update also says Delhi-NCR and some other parts of the country have seen more cases of H1N1, or swine flu, and other respiratory infections. Delhi had recorded 1,344 H1N1 cases by early August, compared with 229 during the corresponding period last year.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is likely to see a gradual reduction in rainfall, with fairly widespread rain initially giving way to isolated showers over West Uttar Pradesh. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature, 40.1°C, on August 20.
With heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flood risks continuing in several regions, residents in vulnerable areas should remain alert and follow local weather and safety advisories.
Jammu and Kashmir
Temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir are likely to remain around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal until the end of August, even as rainfall is expected in some places in Jammu division, the Meteorological Department said.
The MeT has forecast a modest rise in daytime temperatures over the coming days. Meanwhile, sunshine has returned in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir after a couple of days of cloudy weather and rain at many places.
The IMD has predicted rain at some places in Jammu division. According to IMD, "there are chances of fairly widespread rain at isolated places", and it has asked the local administration to remain alert.
On Thursday, the temperature remained below normal across Jammu and Kashmir due to rain and cloudy weather. In Kashmir division, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, Qazigund 27.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 20.8 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 28.6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 18.4 degrees Celsius.
In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature, Banihal 25.1 degrees Celsius, Batote 24.4 degrees Celsius, Katra 27 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 25.2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) has remained open for vehicular movement from both sides. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is continuing with the job to clear the landslide near Chenani.
In view of the rain forecast, the traffic authorities have urged the general public to undertake the journey on the national highway after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Srinagar, Ramban and Jammu.
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