ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Likely Across Several Regions

An aerial view of boats lined along the banks of Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, as the swollen rivers reflect the intensity of the monsoon, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Heavy rain is likely across several parts of India on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in multiple states.

According to the IMD bulletin issued on Friday, a low-pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The monsoon trough passes through Firozpur, Meerut, the centre of the low-pressure area, Bankura and Digha before extending southeastwards to the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Boats remain stranded at Gwarighat as the Narmada River's water level rises after heavy monsoon rains in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (IANS)

Weather Outlook For Friday

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over several areas. Winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal and Sikkim, among other areas.

Rainfall activity is expected to remain widespread over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh through the next few days, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive widespread rainfall from August 21 to 27. Isolated heavy rain is forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on August 21 and 22, and over Uttarakhand during the week.

A worker cleans a submerged road as water levels of the Ganga river rose following heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. (PTI)

Flash Flood Risk

The IMD has warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in several watersheds and adjoining areas over the next 24 hours. In Uttarakhand, the districts identified include Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat and Nainital. In Himachal Pradesh, Sirmaur and Shimla districts are under the flash flood risk watch.

Weather Alert Across India

Central, Eastern and Northeastern India: Central India is likely to see widespread rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on August 21, while Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive widespread rain through August 27. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over West Madhya Pradesh from August 21 to 25 and over Chhattisgarh through August 27. East Madhya Pradesh may also see isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday.

In eastern India, Odisha is likely to experience widespread rainfall through August 27, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive widespread rain. Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to see widespread rainfall over parts of the coming days, and Bihar is expected to receive widespread rainfall from August 22 to 24.

The Northeast will also remain active. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rain on August 21 and 22, Assam and Meghalaya on August 21 and 22 and again on August 26 and 27, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive widespread rainfall through August 27.