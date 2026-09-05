ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Across North India; Delhi-NCR Faces Another Wet Spell

Rain activity is expected to remain intense across parts of North India on Saturday, with heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning likely in several areas.

The weather is expected to become more active from Saturday afternoon into the evening, while the latest forecast indicates a relatively weaker spell over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday. In the national capital and adjoining areas, another spell of rain could bring waterlogging and traffic disruptions, particularly in vulnerable stretches.

According to the forecast cited in the reports, light to moderate rain may begin during the morning and continue intermittently through the first half of the day. The afternoon and evening are expected to be the most active periods, with the possibility of heavier downpours.

Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad could receive 60-140 mm of rain, while Delhi and Gurugram could record around 30-80 mm by midnight, according to the forecast cited in the report. Repeated spells could lead to waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas and underpasses.

The heavy rain comes a day after Delhi witnessed intense showers that disrupted traffic and flight operations.

Several parts of Delhi also reported waterlogging and traffic congestion. Areas and corridors vulnerable to waterlogging include Minto Bridge, Pul Prahladpur, Ring Road near WHO, Azadpur and Zakhira. At the same time, commuters in Noida and Gurugram have also been advised to check local traffic updates before travelling.

The weather is expected to weaken on Sunday, September 6, with only light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi, according to the forecast cited in the reports. However, wet roads and accumulated water could continue to affect traffic.