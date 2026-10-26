ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Southern And Eastern States, Cooler Nights Ahead For North

Tourists gather at the north portal of the Atal Tunnel amid snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday, October 25, 2026. ( IANS )

Several parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall on Monday (October 26) as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified. Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may witness rain and thunderstorms, while strong winds and rough seas could pose risks to coastal areas, fishermen and marine activities.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab' on Monday morning. The system moved nearly westwards at 15 kmph over the last six hours and was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal early morning on October 26.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Senior Scientist at IMS, Dr Ananda Kumar Das said, "The cyclonic storm is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening. The landfall process is likely to begin in the early hours of October 28 and is expected to be completed by around noon on the same day."

"As far as the Delhi-NCR region is concerned, the cyclone is not expected to have any direct impact. However, Delhi may receive rainfall on October 29 due to the influence of a western disturbance," he added.

According to Dr Das, the cyclone's impact is likely to be more significant in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where it could bring substantial rainfall. Weather conditions in these regions will need close monitoring as the system progresses.

The IMD said the cyclone was located about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26. It is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

The system is then expected to move northwestward and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm. The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.

The IMD has also warned of a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above the normal tide level, which could inundate low-lying areas near Kakinada and Yanam.

Advisory To Fishermen

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal until October 26. Fishermen should avoid fishing in the west-central Bay of Bengal from October 26 to 28.