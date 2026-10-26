India Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Southern And Eastern States, Cooler Nights Ahead For North
Southern and eastern India brace for a cyclonic storm with heavy rain and strong winds from October 26 to 30, Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Several parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall on Monday (October 26) as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified. Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala may witness rain and thunderstorms, while strong winds and rough seas could pose risks to coastal areas, fishermen and marine activities.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab' on Monday morning. The system moved nearly westwards at 15 kmph over the last six hours and was centred over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal early morning on October 26.
#Cyclonic storm “#Arnab” [Pronunciation :#Ornab]” pic.twitter.com/B7TAgFj3Ik— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
Talking to ETV Bharat, Senior Scientist at IMS, Dr Ananda Kumar Das said, "The cyclonic storm is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening. The landfall process is likely to begin in the early hours of October 28 and is expected to be completed by around noon on the same day."
"As far as the Delhi-NCR region is concerned, the cyclone is not expected to have any direct impact. However, Delhi may receive rainfall on October 29 due to the influence of a western disturbance," he added.
According to Dr Das, the cyclone's impact is likely to be more significant in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where it could bring substantial rainfall. Weather conditions in these regions will need close monitoring as the system progresses.
The IMD said the cyclone was located about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.
Cyclone Arnab is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26. It is likely to strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.
The system is then expected to move northwestward and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by forenoon on October 28 as a very severe cyclonic storm. The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.
The IMD has also warned of a storm surge of 1 to 1.5 metres above the normal tide level, which could inundate low-lying areas near Kakinada and Yanam.
Advisory To Fishermen
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal until October 26. Fishermen should avoid fishing in the west-central Bay of Bengal from October 26 to 28.
Fishermen along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts have also been advised to stay away from the sea from October 27 to 28.
The #Deep #Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into #cyclonic storm “#Arnab” [Pronunciation :#Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral #Bay_of_Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross #Andhra_Pradesh & #Yanam coasts between #Bapatla and #Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
Weather Alert Across India
Coastal areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28, with extremely heavy rain possible at isolated places.
Odisha is also likely to witness heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain possible in some areas on October 28. According to IMD, the downpour could cause waterlogging, flooding and damage to standing crops.
The system's impact may extend to parts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on October 28. Eastern Telangana and southern Chhattisgarh could receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Winds may reach 60-80 kmph, with gusts of up to 90 kmph in some areas. Heavy rain and strong winds could disrupt transport and damage crops.
Subject: Deep Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation : Ornab] over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal [Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts—Red Message] The Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 15 kmph during last 6 hours, intensified into cyclonic storm ““Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab]” and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26th October, 2026 over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (#Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2026
Rainfall associated with the system may continue across parts of central and eastern India between October 28 and 30. Heavy rain is likely in parts of Vidarbha and eastern Madhya Pradesh, while isolated areas of Jharkhand may also receive heavy rainfall.
Bihar could experience heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on October 30. Parts of West Bengal and eastern Uttar Pradesh may also witness heavy rainfall.
Delhi is expected to remain mostly dry over the next four to five days, according to Skymet weather expert Mahesh Palawat. No significant rainfall is expected during this period. Northerly winds may bring cooler nights, with temperatures likely to fall gradually.
Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are also likely to remain mostly dry, though local conditions may vary. Meanwhile, temperatures in higher-altitude areas, including parts of Ladakh and Gulmarg, may remain low, with sub-zero temperatures expected in some locations.
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