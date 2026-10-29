India Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Six States As Cyclone Arnab Weakens; Delhi-NCR Braces For Hailstorms
Uttarakhand may receive rain across several districts, with snowfall possible above 3,500 metres, potentially making journeys through higher reaches more difficult, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Delhi and neighbouring areas woke up to a rainy Thursday morning, raising hopes of temporary relief from air pollution. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across parts of central and eastern India as the remnants of Cyclone Arnab continue to influence weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha on October 29. At 5.30 am, it was centred near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and is expected to move northwards before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening.
Dr Ananda Kumar Das, a senior scientist at the IMD, said the system had moved further inland into Chhattisgarh, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the state and adjoining interior parts of Odisha. Some places may receive extremely heavy rainfall.
"A flood-like situation has developed in rivers originating in southern Odisha and flowing through Chhattisgarh. Landslides and other related incidents are also possible in the hilly areas near the Eastern Ghats," Das said.
He added that 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the Union Territory of Puducherry were at risk of flash floods until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Heavy showers are also likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Other systems are also influencing the weather across northern India, including a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas and a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.
(A). Depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha The Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab”) over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha moved nearly northwards with the speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 29th October, over the same region near latitude 19.4°N and longitude 81.9°E, about 40 km north-northwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), 180 km southwest of Titlagarh (Odisha), 150 km west-southwest of Bhawanipatna (Odisha), 200 km south of Raipur (Odisha), and 310 km southwest of Sambalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards, and weaken into a well marked low pressure area over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northwest Odisha around evening of today, the 29th October 2026. During past 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST of today, there has been widespread rainfall activity over north Andhra Pradesh, Northeast Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) at a isolated places over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Exceptional heavy rainfall occurred over south Odisha during past 24 hours ending at 0830 IST of today. The highest rainfall of 546 mm occurred over Patrapur (dist Ganjam) followed by 503 mm over Sorada (dist Ganjam), 462 mm over G.Udaygiri (Kandhamal), 458 mm over Mahendragarh (Gajapati), 388 mm over Sanakhemundi (Ganjam), 309 mm over Chikiti (Ganjam). The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Raipur and Sambalpur. (B) Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighborhood. The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood persisted over the same region at 0830 Hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2026. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours. Thereafter, continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Nicobar & Islands and Andaman Sea during subsequent 24 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 29, 2026
Delhi-NCR Faces Thunderstorms And Hailstorm Risk
Delhi-NCR is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The IMD has warned of isolated hailstorms on October 29 and 30. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Punjab.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, with isolated hailstorms possible in eastern Rajasthan. Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Pithoragarh, may receive light to moderate rainfall. Snowfall is possible in Uttarakhand's higher reaches at altitudes of 3,500 metres and above.
The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. In Chhattisgarh, these include Balod, Baloda Bazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Durg, Gariaband, Kabirdham, Mahasamund, Mungeli, Raipur and Rajnandgaon.
In Haryana, the alert covers Jhajjar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar. In Madhya Pradesh, the alert covers Anuppur, Balaghat, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli. In Odisha, the districts include Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Sambalpur and Subarnapur.
Das said the IMD had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh, while Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were under a yellow alert.
Heavy Rain In Central And Eastern India Raises Flood And Crop Concerns
The remnants of Cyclone Arnab are expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to several parts of central and eastern India. In Madhya Pradesh, eastern districts including Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli are likely to receive significant showers. Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat may also experience rainfall.
Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the showers, potentially disrupting road transport and daily activities.
Wet conditions could challenge farmers, particularly in areas where paddy harvesting is underway. Heavy showers may damage standing crops, delay harvesting and make fieldwork difficult due to waterlogging. Harvested grain left exposed to rain could also be damaged.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh may continue to receive heavy showers at isolated places as the system weakens after landfall. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect parts of the region. Although conditions at sea may gradually improve as the depression weakens, fishing and other coastal activities should continue to follow official advisories. People in flood-prone areas should also follow instructions issued by local authorities.
West Bengal and Sikkim may see heavy rainfall in isolated places, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also experience heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds could affect parts of these regions.
Meanwhile, a separate low-pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands within 24 hours. The system could subsequently intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas within the following 24 hours.
The IMD has advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions during the unsettled weather.
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