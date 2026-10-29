ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Six States As Cyclone Arnab Weakens; Delhi-NCR Braces For Hailstorms

Vehicles move along a road amid light rainfall in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

Delhi and neighbouring areas woke up to a rainy Thursday morning, raising hopes of temporary relief from air pollution. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across parts of central and eastern India as the remnants of Cyclone Arnab continue to influence weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system weakened into a depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha on October 29. At 5.30 am, it was centred near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and is expected to move northwards before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area by the evening.

This satellite image, captured on October 29, 2026, shows the location of Cyclone Arnab at 0730-0757 IST. (PTI)

Dr Ananda Kumar Das, a senior scientist at the IMD, said the system had moved further inland into Chhattisgarh, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the state and adjoining interior parts of Odisha. Some places may receive extremely heavy rainfall.

"A flood-like situation has developed in rivers originating in southern Odisha and flowing through Chhattisgarh. Landslides and other related incidents are also possible in the hilly areas near the Eastern Ghats," Das said.

He added that 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the Union Territory of Puducherry were at risk of flash floods until 5.30 am on Thursday due to Cyclone Arnab.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. Heavy showers are also likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Other systems are also influencing the weather across northern India, including a Western Disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining areas and a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR Faces Thunderstorms And Hailstorm Risk

Delhi-NCR is likely to remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The IMD has warned of isolated hailstorms on October 29 and 30. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, with isolated hailstorms possible in eastern Rajasthan. Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Pithoragarh, may receive light to moderate rainfall. Snowfall is possible in Uttarakhand's higher reaches at altitudes of 3,500 metres and above.

A scenic view of Mount Kanchenjunga from the plains, with livestock grazing in the foreground in Jalpaiguri on Thursday. (IANS)

The IMD has issued orange alerts for several districts in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. In Chhattisgarh, these include Balod, Baloda Bazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Durg, Gariaband, Kabirdham, Mahasamund, Mungeli, Raipur and Rajnandgaon.

In Haryana, the alert covers Jhajjar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar. In Madhya Pradesh, the alert covers Anuppur, Balaghat, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli. In Odisha, the districts include Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Sambalpur and Subarnapur.