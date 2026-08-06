India Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Odisha
IMD says monsoon showers to continue to lash large parts of the country over the next five days | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Delhi: Active monsoon conditions are set to continue across large parts of the country over the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated very heavy rainfall in several states till August 11.
IMD scientist Naresh Kumari said the weather activity is being driven by an active monsoon trough stretching from Punjab to the northeast Bay of Bengal, multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over north, east and south India, and a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region.
Northwest India: Heavy Rain Over Hills
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, and Uttarakhand between August 6 and 11. East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall on August 6, while Rajasthan is expected to witness increased rain activity between August 7 and 10.
The forecast comes as schools up to Class 12 have been closed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Bageshwar districts due to heavy rain warnings. Authorities are also monitoring the Mandakini River in Rudraprayag amid continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan catchments.
Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Under Heavy Rain Watch
Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over central India during the next few days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh from August 7 to 9 and over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on August 6-8.
The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on August 6 and 8, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during August 6-7, while isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on August 7.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected over Chhattisgarh between August 6 and 9.
East India: Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand To Receive Intense Rain
Eastern India is likely to remain under active monsoon conditions throughout the forecast period. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 6 to 11, while Jharkhand is likely to receive widespread rainfall during August 6-8 and August 10-11.
Bihar is expected to witness scattered rainfall from August 8 to 11, with isolated heavy rainfall also likely during the same period. IMD has warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar on August 6, Odisha on August 6 and 9, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 6.
Despite receiving nearly 96 per cent excess rainfall in July, Odisha has decided to rationalise hydropower generation to prioritise drinking water supply and irrigation, reflecting changing water management needs despite abundant rainfall.
Northeast India: Assam Continues To Reel Under Floods
The Northeast is expected to continue receiving widespread rainfall over the coming days. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 6-8 and again on August 11, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall throughout August 6-11.
Heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh on August 7 and August 10-11 and over Assam and Meghalaya from August 6 to 11.
The forecast comes as the flood situation in Assam remains serious. According to official reports, the death toll in this year's monsoon floods has risen to 95, with 14 districts remaining on high alert as widespread flooding continues across several areas.
West India: Konkan, Goa and Gujarat To Receive More Rain
The IMD has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa during August 6-11 and over Gujarat region from August 8 to 10.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa on August 7 and over Madhya Maharashtra on August 6-7, while isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa on August 6.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the week.
South Peninsula: Kerala Under Orange Alert
Rainfall activity is expected to remain vigorous over southern India. Fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep and adjoining regions through August 11.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for seven districts of Kerala, Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha for August 6, while the remaining districts remain under a yellow alert.
Heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph. Very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala on August 6-7.
Weather Systems Driving The Rainfall
According to IMD, the active weather is being influenced by multiple systems. The monsoon trough currently extends from Firozpur, Rohtak, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Contai to the northeast Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance persists over northwest India, while upper-air cyclonic circulations remain active over northwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Bihar, north Odisha, the Bay of Bengal and south interior Karnataka. These systems are expected to sustain widespread rainfall across northern, eastern and northeastern parts of the country over the next several days.
The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions during the forecast period.
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