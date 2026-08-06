ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam, Odisha

Delhi: Active monsoon conditions are set to continue across large parts of the country over the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated very heavy rainfall in several states till August 11.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumari said the weather activity is being driven by an active monsoon trough stretching from Punjab to the northeast Bay of Bengal, multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over north, east and south India, and a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region.

Northwest India: Heavy Rain Over Hills

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh, and Uttarakhand between August 6 and 11. East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive widespread rainfall on August 6, while Rajasthan is expected to witness increased rain activity between August 7 and 10.

The forecast comes as schools up to Class 12 have been closed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and Bageshwar districts due to heavy rain warnings. Authorities are also monitoring the Mandakini River in Rudraprayag amid continuous rainfall in the upper Himalayan catchments.

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Under Heavy Rain Watch

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over central India during the next few days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh from August 7 to 9 and over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh on August 6-8.

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on August 6 and 8, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during August 6-7, while isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on August 7.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected over Chhattisgarh between August 6 and 9.

People wade through a waterlogged street amid heavy rainfall, in Agartala, Tripura on Wednesday. (PTI)

East India: Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand To Receive Intense Rain

Eastern India is likely to remain under active monsoon conditions throughout the forecast period. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 6 to 11, while Jharkhand is likely to receive widespread rainfall during August 6-8 and August 10-11.

Bihar is expected to witness scattered rainfall from August 8 to 11, with isolated heavy rainfall also likely during the same period. IMD has warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar on August 6, Odisha on August 6 and 9, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 6.

Despite receiving nearly 96 per cent excess rainfall in July, Odisha has decided to rationalise hydropower generation to prioritise drinking water supply and irrigation, reflecting changing water management needs despite abundant rainfall.

Northeast India: Assam Continues To Reel Under Floods