ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall, Strong Winds And Thunderstorms In Most Places Till Aug 7

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across large parts of the country, with heavy rainfall likely over several states over the next few days.

The prevailing weather activity is largely driven by a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan, which is expected to keep rain widespread across several regions. INSAT-3DS satellite imagery at 10 am showed extensive cloud bands stretching across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, the Konkan coast, Kerala and large parts of eastern India. Thick monsoon clouds were also seen over the northeast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal, indicating active weather over much of the country.

According to the IMD, the depression over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan. It is expected to move west-northwestwards across south Rajasthan and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

The weather office said the monsoon trough currently extends from Deesa through the centre of the low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan, Bhopal, Raipur and Gopalpur before reaching the central Bay of Bengal.

An east-west shear zone across central India, an offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala, and a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh are also contributing to widespread monsoon activity.

Weather Alert Across India

Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR): This region is expected to witness a generally cloudy day with intermittent spells of very light to light rain. Rainfall activity is likely to increase during the afternoon and evening, bringing relief from humid conditions. IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab through August 5, with isolated heavy rainfall also likely during this period.

Northwest India: Rain activity is expected to remain widespread across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand throughout the coming week. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir till August 4, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience heavy rain through August 7.

Punjab, Haryana and Delhi may also receive heavy showers till August 5. East and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to see an increase in rainfall from August 2 onwards, while parts of Rajasthan will remain under a rain watch as the weakening low-pressure system moves across the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are also likely over several northwestern states.

Central India: The weakening low-pressure system will continue to influence weather over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall on August 1 before rainfall shifts towards east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during August 3-7. Chhattisgarh is likely to witness heavy rainfall between August 3 and August 7.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph are expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha will continue to experience rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.