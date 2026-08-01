India Weather Update: IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall, Strong Winds And Thunderstorms In Most Places Till Aug 7
IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across north, west, central, east and southern India as a weakening low-pressure system sustains monsoon activity | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across large parts of the country, with heavy rainfall likely over several states over the next few days.
The prevailing weather activity is largely driven by a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan, which is expected to keep rain widespread across several regions. INSAT-3DS satellite imagery at 10 am showed extensive cloud bands stretching across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, the Konkan coast, Kerala and large parts of eastern India. Thick monsoon clouds were also seen over the northeast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal, indicating active weather over much of the country.
According to the IMD, the depression over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan. It is expected to move west-northwestwards across south Rajasthan and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
The weather office said the monsoon trough currently extends from Deesa through the centre of the low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan, Bhopal, Raipur and Gopalpur before reaching the central Bay of Bengal.
An east-west shear zone across central India, an offshore trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala, and a western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh are also contributing to widespread monsoon activity.
Weather Alert Across India
Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR): This region is expected to witness a generally cloudy day with intermittent spells of very light to light rain. Rainfall activity is likely to increase during the afternoon and evening, bringing relief from humid conditions. IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Punjab through August 5, with isolated heavy rainfall also likely during this period.
Northwest India: Rain activity is expected to remain widespread across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand throughout the coming week. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir till August 4, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience heavy rain through August 7.
Punjab, Haryana and Delhi may also receive heavy showers till August 5. East and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to see an increase in rainfall from August 2 onwards, while parts of Rajasthan will remain under a rain watch as the weakening low-pressure system moves across the state. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are also likely over several northwestern states.
Central India: The weakening low-pressure system will continue to influence weather over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive widespread rainfall on August 1 before rainfall shifts towards east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during August 3-7. Chhattisgarh is likely to witness heavy rainfall between August 3 and August 7.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph are expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha will continue to experience rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.
West India: Western India remains one of the most active monsoon zones. Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch on August 1. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread rain throughout the week, while heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra.
The latest satellite imagery shows dense cloud masses stretching across Gujarat, Maharashtra and the adjoining Arabian Sea, indicating continued intense monsoon activity over the region.
East India: Heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during different phases of the coming week. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may experience very heavy rainfall between August 2 and August 5. Odisha is likely to receive heavy showers from August 2 onwards, while Bihar is expected to remain under heavy rainfall warnings through much of the week. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely over parts of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Northeast India: The northeast will continue to witness widespread monsoon activity. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the next seven days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected across most states. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over many parts of the region. The satellite imagery indicates persistent cloud cover extending from northeast India into adjoining Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.
South India: Rainfall activity will continue across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep. Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 1. Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are also likely to witness heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience isolated heavy showers, while strong winds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over North Interior Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds over the next few days.
Recent Rainfall And Temperatures
In the last 24 hours, rainfall was witnessed in most places over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya and the northeastern states, while many places in Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh also received rainfall.
Ahmedabad recorded 7 cm of rain, Thiruvananthapuram city received 8 cm and Minicoy in Lakshadweep recorded 7 cm. The highest maximum temperature in the plains was 41.8 degrees Celsius at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan despite active monsoon conditions elsewhere.
Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal waters due to squally weather. Wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are likely along and off the south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts, while winds of 40-50 kmph are expected along the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. In the Bay of Bengal, rough sea conditions are likely over the Gulf of Mannar, the southwest Bay adjoining Sri Lanka and nearby sea areas.
The IMD has also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk over parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 24 hours, especially in low-lying and already saturated areas, where runoff and waterlogging are likely.
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