India Weather Update: Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season, Temperatures Dip Across Several States
The approaching winter season is bringing cooler mornings and fog to northern India, alongside changing weather conditions across southern and eastern regions.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Winter conditions are gradually becoming noticeable across several parts of the country, with Delhi recording its coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday, November 18. The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 11°C, while several states also reported below-normal temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The latest observations indicate that minimum temperatures remained below normal across parts of northern, central, eastern and southern India. While several regions are reporting colder mornings, dense fog is likely to reduce visibility across northern states over the next few days. Meanwhile, parts of southern and eastern India are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms.
Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature, Several States Report Cooler Conditions
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11°C on Wednesday, 1.3°C below the seasonal normal.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 11°C, while Palam registered 11.5°C, 1.4°C below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 11.8°C, 0.8°C above normal.
The Ridge station registered a minimum temperature of 12.3°C, 1.2°C below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 11.1°C, 1.6°C below normal.
Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27°C, with moderate fog also forecast during the day.
The IMD's temperature observations for November 17 showed below-normal minimum temperatures at isolated places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha also recorded minimum temperatures below the seasonal average. In southern and western India, lower-than-normal temperatures were reported across parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.
The departure was particularly significant in parts of North Interior Karnataka, where minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal. East Madhya Pradesh and parts of North and South Interior Karnataka also recorded markedly below-normal temperatures.
The lowest minimum temperature over the plains of India was 6.1°C, recorded at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36°C. Maximum temperatures were also appreciably below normal at most places over Arunachal Pradesh.
Dense Fog Likely In Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & Punjab
Several parts of northern India are likely to experience dense fog over the coming days, according to the IMD.
East and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness dense fog on November 18. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab are also expected to experience dense fog between November 19 and 21.
Reduced visibility during morning hours could affect road, rail and air transportation. Foggy conditions may also slow traffic and make driving difficult.
Rainfall Across Southern & Eastern States; Odisha Ups Cyclone Safety Measures
While northern India is witnessing colder conditions, parts of southern, central and eastern India are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.
The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 18 and 23. Parts of Karnataka are also likely to receive rainfall between November 21 and 23, while Lakshadweep may witness showers on November 22 and 23.
In central India, Chhattisgarh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 20 and 21. Isolated rainfall is also expected over East Madhya Pradesh between November 20 and 23 and Vidarbha between November 20 and 22.
In eastern India, rainfall is forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 18. Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are likely to receive widespread to very widespread rainfall between November 19 and 21, while Jharkhand may see similar conditions on November 20 and 21.
In view of Cyclone Akvan, Odisha has ordered the suspension of beach tourism and tightened transport safety measures. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed authorities to stop sea bathing, boating, water sports and other marine activities at vulnerable beaches. Public access to unsafe coastal spots will also be restricted.
According to the IMD's weekly outlook, no significant weather activity is likely over western India during the forecast period. No significant weather activity is also indicated over northeastern India during the week, although isolated thunderstorms and lightning are forecast over parts of the region on November 19 and 20.
Also Read: