ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season, Temperatures Dip Across Several States

Tourists arrive at Rohtang Pass, near Manali, to enjoy the chilly mountain weather and admire snow-capped peaks in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Winter conditions are gradually becoming noticeable across several parts of the country, with Delhi recording its coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday, November 18. The national capital registered a minimum temperature of 11°C, while several states also reported below-normal temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest observations indicate that minimum temperatures remained below normal across parts of northern, central, eastern and southern India. While several regions are reporting colder mornings, dense fog is likely to reduce visibility across northern states over the next few days. Meanwhile, parts of southern and eastern India are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms.

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature, Several States Report Cooler Conditions Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11°C on Wednesday, 1.3°C below the seasonal normal. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 11°C, while Palam registered 11.5°C, 1.4°C below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 11.8°C, 0.8°C above normal. The Ridge station registered a minimum temperature of 12.3°C, 1.2°C below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 11.1°C, 1.6°C below normal. Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27°C, with moderate fog also forecast during the day. The IMD's temperature observations for November 17 showed below-normal minimum temperatures at isolated places across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha also recorded minimum temperatures below the seasonal average. In southern and western India, lower-than-normal temperatures were reported across parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The departure was particularly significant in parts of North Interior Karnataka, where minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal. East Madhya Pradesh and parts of North and South Interior Karnataka also recorded markedly below-normal temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature over the plains of India was 6.1°C, recorded at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36°C. Maximum temperatures were also appreciably below normal at most places over Arunachal Pradesh. Dense Fog Likely In Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh & Punjab