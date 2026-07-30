India Weather Update: Deep Depression To Keep Rain Active Across Country; Flood, Landslide Risks Persist
Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and several other states are likely to receive heavy rain under an active monsoon system | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon remained active across most parts of the country, with widespread rainfall affecting north, central, east, west and southern India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several states over the next few days, raising the risk of floods, landslides, waterlogging and transport disruptions. Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DS also showed extensive cloud cover stretching across much of the country, indicating an active monsoon phase.
A deep depression over western parts of central Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh remains the key weather system influencing rainfall.
According to the IMD, it is likely to move westwards across Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha before gradually weakening into a depression. The active monsoon trough, an east-west shear zone across central India and a western disturbance over Punjab are further enhancing rainfall activity across several regions.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a cloudy morning as monsoon clouds continued to hover over the national capital. Rainfall activity is expected to become more active through the day, bringing spells of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may settle around 25°C to 27°C. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi and adjoining Haryana in the coming days.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Authorities have warned that intense showers could trigger flash floods, waterlogging and disruptions to road transport.
Uttarakhand Battles Landslides: The impact of persistent rainfall is already visible in Uttarakhand, where landslides have disrupted travel on several routes. A major landslide near Gaurikund blocked the Kedarnath trekking route on Thursday, forcing authorities to suspend the pilgrimage and move devotees to safer locations. Across the state, more than 100 roads remain closed due to rain-triggered landslides, with restoration work continuing despite difficult weather conditions.
Central India: This region is expected to remain the worst-affected region as the deep depression tracks westward. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, has been forecast over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and parts of east Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely, increasing the risk of localised flooding and landslides.
East and Northeast India: Rainfall activity will continue across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and the northeastern states. Bihar is expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while Odisha may witness heavy showers in isolated areas over the next few days. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Arunachal Pradesh and the other northeastern states, are likely to receive widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations.
The flood situation in Assam remains serious, with the death toll rising to 78 and nearly three lakh people affected across seven districts. Floodwaters have inundated hundreds of villages, damaged agricultural land and kept relief agencies on alert.
In Odisha, floodwaters continue to affect 61 gram panchayats covering around 261 villages and nearly 2.45 lakh people. Rescue teams, including NDRF and ODRAF personnel, remain engaged in evacuation and relief operations.
West India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday and Gujarat Region on Friday, with urban flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected in vulnerable areas.
South India: Monsoon activity will remain vigorous across Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Telangana is likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu may witness heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Flash Flood Risk
The IMD has issued a low to moderate flash flood risk for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Maharashtra and several districts in the Northeast, warning that saturated soils and continued rainfall could trigger flooding in vulnerable areas.
Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas, follow official weather advisories and remain alert as the active monsoon spell is expected to continue across much of the country over the next few days.
Also Read: