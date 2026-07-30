ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Deep Depression To Keep Rain Active Across Country; Flood, Landslide Risks Persist

A man covers himself as he passes by amid rainfall, in Guwahati, Assam. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon remained active across most parts of the country, with widespread rainfall affecting north, central, east, west and southern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several states over the next few days, raising the risk of floods, landslides, waterlogging and transport disruptions. Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DS also showed extensive cloud cover stretching across much of the country, indicating an active monsoon phase.

A deep depression over western parts of central Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh remains the key weather system influencing rainfall.

According to the IMD, it is likely to move westwards across Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha before gradually weakening into a depression. The active monsoon trough, an east-west shear zone across central India and a western disturbance over Punjab are further enhancing rainfall activity across several regions.

A motorcyclist with a child makes his way through the rain, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a cloudy morning as monsoon clouds continued to hover over the national capital. Rainfall activity is expected to become more active through the day, bringing spells of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may settle around 25°C to 27°C. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi and adjoining Haryana in the coming days.

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in many places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Authorities have warned that intense showers could trigger flash floods, waterlogging and disruptions to road transport.