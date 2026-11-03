ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Cyclone Murasu Weakens After Andhra Landfall; Heavy Rain, Flood Alerts Across Several States

Palm trees bend amid strong winds and heavy rain as Cyclone Murasu hits the coastal town of Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on November 3, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions to several coastal districts.

Although the system is gradually weakening after landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of southern, central and eastern India over the coming days.

The cyclone crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole in Prakasam district, in the early hours of November 3. At landfall, it had maximum sustained winds of 95-105 kmph, with gusts reaching 115 kmph near its centre.

The IMD has forecast that the system will continue moving north-northwestwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon on November 3, with wind speeds decreasing to 80-90 kmph and gusts reaching 100 kmph. By midnight, it is likely to weaken further into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and gusts of up to 75 kmph.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said the severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwest at 8 kmph during the six hours before the latest observation. He said the system was expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by noon and further into a deep depression by midnight on November 3.

Weather Alert Across India

South India: Andhra Pradesh has experienced the most significant impact of Cyclone Murasu, with several coastal districts recording heavy rainfall.

According to IMD observations between 8.30 am on November 2 and 7 am on November 3, Naguluppalapadu in Prakasam district received the highest rainfall at 198 mm. Kothapatnam recorded 182.3 mm, followed by ANGR Agriculture College in Bapatla (128.5 mm), Chirala (124.1 mm), Bapatla (119.8 mm) and Throvagunta in Prakasam (116.9 mm). Mogallthur, Malikipuram, Pelluru and Collectorate ARG Ongole Urban recorded 96 mm, 93.8 mm, 93 mm and 90.4 mm, respectively.

Heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours. The IMD has warned of a storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas of Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts. The surge is expected to fall below 0.5 metres by noon on November 3.

Rough seas, high waves and gusty winds prevail along the Kothapatnam coast near Ongole after Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in the area, in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. (PTI)

A moderate flash flood risk has been identified in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 11.30 pm on November 3. Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore are among the districts at risk.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 80-90 kmph, reaching 100 kmph, along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 3. Telangana is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. Rayalaseema may experience winds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive scattered rainfall between November 3 and 8, with isolated heavy showers on November 3 and November 5-7. Kerala and Mahe may experience widespread rainfall from November 3 to 8.

Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to receive showers during November 3-6, while north and south interior Karnataka may experience rainfall on different days between November 3 and 8.

Central, East and Northeast India: Chhattisgarh is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during November 3-4. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast on both days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.