India Weather Update: Cyclone Murasu Weakens After Andhra Landfall; Heavy Rain, Flood Alerts Across Several States
While northern states are likely to remain mostly dry, changing temperatures and snowfall in higher Himalayan reaches signal seasonal weather shifts, writes Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
New Delhi: Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on November 3, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions to several coastal districts.
Although the system is gradually weakening after landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of southern, central and eastern India over the coming days.
The cyclone crossed the coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole in Prakasam district, in the early hours of November 3. At landfall, it had maximum sustained winds of 95-105 kmph, with gusts reaching 115 kmph near its centre.
The IMD has forecast that the system will continue moving north-northwestwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by noon on November 3, with wind speeds decreasing to 80-90 kmph and gusts reaching 100 kmph. By midnight, it is likely to weaken further into a deep depression, with wind speeds of 55-65 kmph and gusts of up to 75 kmph.
The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over south coastal Andhra Pradesh moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 08 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today the 03rd November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 15.7°N and Longitude 80.2°E about 30 km north-northeast of Ongole, 40 km southwest of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km north-northeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 100 km south-southwest of Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and 120 km west-southwest of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move further north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm (wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph) by noon and further into a deep depression (wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph) by midnight of today, the 3rd November,2026. It is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 3, 2026
IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said the severe cyclonic storm moved north-northwest at 8 kmph during the six hours before the latest observation. He said the system was expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by noon and further into a deep depression by midnight on November 3.
Weather Alert Across India
South India: Andhra Pradesh has experienced the most significant impact of Cyclone Murasu, with several coastal districts recording heavy rainfall.
According to IMD observations between 8.30 am on November 2 and 7 am on November 3, Naguluppalapadu in Prakasam district received the highest rainfall at 198 mm. Kothapatnam recorded 182.3 mm, followed by ANGR Agriculture College in Bapatla (128.5 mm), Chirala (124.1 mm), Bapatla (119.8 mm) and Throvagunta in Prakasam (116.9 mm). Mogallthur, Malikipuram, Pelluru and Collectorate ARG Ongole Urban recorded 96 mm, 93.8 mm, 93 mm and 90.4 mm, respectively.
Heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours. The IMD has warned of a storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas of Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts. The surge is expected to fall below 0.5 metres by noon on November 3.
A moderate flash flood risk has been identified in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam until 11.30 pm on November 3. Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam and SPSR Nellore are among the districts at risk.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 80-90 kmph, reaching 100 kmph, along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 3. Telangana is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall, with gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. Rayalaseema may experience winds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive scattered rainfall between November 3 and 8, with isolated heavy showers on November 3 and November 5-7. Kerala and Mahe may experience widespread rainfall from November 3 to 8.
Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to receive showers during November 3-6, while north and south interior Karnataka may experience rainfall on different days between November 3 and 8.
Central, East and Northeast India: Chhattisgarh is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during November 3-4. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast on both days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph.
East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during November 3-5. East Madhya Pradesh may continue to experience rainfall on November 5 and 6, while Vidarbha is likely to receive showers during November 3-4.
Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may also experience isolated to scattered rainfall during November 3-5. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during November 3-4.
Odisha is expected to witness fairly widespread rainfall on November 3 and 4, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph.
Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 3 and 4. Jharkhand may also experience rainfall during November 3-4.
Several northeastern states are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall during the forecast period. Arunachal Pradesh may receive rainfall on November 3 and 4 and again on November 8. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see showers on November 3 and 4 and again on November 7-8.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 3 and 8.
North India: Most parts of North India are expected to remain largely dry, with Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh likely to experience clear skies and sunshine during the daytime.
A Western Disturbance is likely to bring light rain and snowfall to the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. However, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to remain largely dry.
Daytime maximum temperatures may rise slightly under clear skies, while minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually, indicating strengthening winter conditions across the region.
Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea
Meanwhile, the IMD has continued its advisory for fishermen due to strong winds and rough to very rough sea conditions associated with Cyclone Murasu.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal until the morning of November 4 and the west-central Bay of Bengal until the afternoon of November 4. The restrictions also apply along the Andhra Pradesh coast until the afternoon of November 4 and the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast until the morning of November 4.
Fishing activities have also been restricted in adjoining areas of the northwest Bay of Bengal and along the south Odisha coast until the afternoon of November 4.
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