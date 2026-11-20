ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Cyclone Akvan Triggers Heavy Rain In Odisha; Dense Fog Likely Over Delhi-NCR

New Delhi : Weather conditions across several parts of the country are likely to remain unsettled over the next few days as Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several states. Meanwhile, dense fog is also likely to affect Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', which developed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards and crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur with wind speed of 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90kmph between 7:30 am and 8:30 am today. The system lay centered about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

According to the IMD, the system is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during subsequent six hours.

Under the influence of the cyclone, the highest rainfall of 209 mm was recorded in Patrapur, followed by 207 mm in Hinjili, 199 mm in Chikiti, 190 mm in Gopalpur, and 149 mm in Chatrapur. Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre's director Manorama Mohanty said 119 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandbali, 100 mm in Tihidi, 97 mm in Kujang, 93 mm in Paradip, 82 mm in both Rajkanika and Rajnagar, 79 mm in Puri, 76 mm in Pattamundai, and 75 mm in G Udayagiri.

Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha And Andhra Pradesh

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 20. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may affect several areas. Heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 25.

Rainfall Expected In Southern States

Several southern states are likely to receive rainfall over the next few days. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 20 and 25. Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep may also receive rainfall on November 25. Telangana is likely to witness isolated rainfall on November 20 and 21.

Northeast India May Receive Heavy Rain