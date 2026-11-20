India Weather Update: Cyclone Akvan Triggers Heavy Rain In Odisha; Dense Fog Likely Over Delhi-NCR
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several states over the next two days, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Weather conditions across several parts of the country are likely to remain unsettled over the next few days as Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several states. Meanwhile, dense fog is also likely to affect Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Cyclone Akvan Makes Landfall In Odisha Coast, Brings Heavy Rain
Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan', which developed over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards and crossed north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur with wind speed of 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90kmph between 7:30 am and 8:30 am today. The system lay centered about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] crossed north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur [Post Landfall outlook for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts—Red Message]* The Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 26 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed the north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1 & longitude 84.8) with wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph during 0730-0830 IST, lay centred over south coastal Odisha & adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh close to Gopalpur near Latitude 19.2°N and Longitude 84.8°E, at 0830 hours IST of today, the 20th November, 2026, about 120 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km west-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 230 km northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a Deep Depression during next 03 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 20, 2026
According to the IMD, the system is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards across Odisha and weaken into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during subsequent six hours.
Under the influence of the cyclone, the highest rainfall of 209 mm was recorded in Patrapur, followed by 207 mm in Hinjili, 199 mm in Chikiti, 190 mm in Gopalpur, and 149 mm in Chatrapur. Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre's director Manorama Mohanty said 119 mm of rainfall was recorded in Chandbali, 100 mm in Tihidi, 97 mm in Kujang, 93 mm in Paradip, 82 mm in both Rajkanika and Rajnagar, 79 mm in Puri, 76 mm in Pattamundai, and 75 mm in G Udayagiri.
Heavy Rainfall Warning For Odisha And Andhra Pradesh
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 20. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may affect several areas. Heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 25.
Rainfall Expected In Southern States
Several southern states are likely to receive rainfall over the next few days. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 20 and 25. Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep may also receive rainfall on November 25. Telangana is likely to witness isolated rainfall on November 20 and 21.
Northeast India May Receive Heavy Rain
Rainfall activity is also expected to continue across northeastern states. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between November 20 and 25. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may receive rainfall between November 21 and 25. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on November 20, with very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places on November 21.
Rainfall Alert For Eastern And Central India
Several parts of eastern India may also experience rainfall and thunderstorms. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on November 20 and 21, while Odisha may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on November 20. Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of West Bengal may also receive rainfall between November 20 and 23.
In central India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh between November 21 and 25. Chhattisgarh may receive fairly widespread rainfall on November 20 and 21.
Dense Fog Warning For Delhi-NCR
The IMD has issued a dense fog warning for several northern states. Dense fog is very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between November 20 and 22. East Uttar Pradesh may experience dense fog on November 22 and 23, while similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh between November 21 and 23. Reduced visibility during morning hours may affect road traffic and daily movement.
Rough Sea Conditions; Fishermen Advised To Stay Away
Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough over several parts of the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northern parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal for Friday, the west-central Bay of Bengal until the morning of November 21, and the northwest Bay of Bengal until the morning of November 21.
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