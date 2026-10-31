ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Clear Skies And Cooler Nights Ahead For North India, Unsettled Weather Down South

New Delhi : The weatherman has predicted contrasting weather conditions across India over the next few days. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce gradually across North India while several eastern, northeastern and southern states continue to receive showers.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are expected to experience clearer skies and falling night temperatures, indicating the gradual onset of winter. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions to parts of southern and southeastern India during the first week of November.

Fog Reduces Visibility Across Delhi

As weather conditions begin to change in the national capital, the impact of recent heavy rainfall was visible early Saturday morning. Shallow fog reduced visibility at key weather stations in Delhi. According to IMD METAR data recorded at 6:30 am on October 31, visibility at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, dropped to 500 metres from 4,000 metres at the same time on Friday.

At Palam, which serves as the base for Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility was recorded at 800 metres, also down from 4,000 metres a day earlier. Both stations reported shallow fog.

People walk under umbrellas amid sudden rainfall in Mumbai on Friday. (IANS)

The foggy conditions followed an unusual spell of rainfall caused by the interaction between the remnants of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab and a western disturbance. These weather systems brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and widespread cloud cover across several parts of northern, central and eastern India.

As the systems gradually weaken and move away, cloud cover is expected to decrease over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana from October 31. This will allow more sunshine during the day, leading to a slight rise in daytime temperatures. However, minimum temperatures are likely to fall during the night and early morning, bringing cooler conditions and indicating the gradual onset of winter.

Rainfall To Reduce Across North India

The improvement in weather conditions will extend to other parts of northern India. Western Rajasthan is likely to experience clear and dry weather from October 31, while eastern Rajasthan is expected to see a similar change from November 1. Rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the state for the following seven days, with no major weather system expected to become active.

According to the IMD forecast, isolated rainfall is still possible over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 2. Parts of Uttar Pradesh may also receive showers, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms on October 31. However, these isolated spells are expected to be limited compared with the widespread rainfall witnessed over the past few days.

Eastern States To Remain Wet

In contrast to the improving conditions in the northwest, eastern India is likely to continue experiencing rainfall. Bihar may witness cloudy skies, intermittent showers and thunderstorms on October 31, with several districts receiving light to moderate rainfall. Conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies likely towards the evening.

A drone view shows vehicles stranded along the inundated National Highway 16 (NH-16) near Ichchapuram following flash floods caused by Cyclone 'Arnab', in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, Friday (PTI)

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Chhattisgarh on October 31 and November 2-3. Isolated to scattered showers are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the coming days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, may affect some areas.

The recent unseasonal rainfall across several northern and eastern states has also raised concerns about agricultural damage. Rain during the harvesting period can affect standing crops, damage harvested produce and disrupt field operations, creating difficulties for farmers.

Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Bring Heavy Rain