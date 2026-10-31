India Weather Update: Clear Skies And Cooler Nights Ahead For North India, Unsettled Weather Down South
Shallow fog reduced visibility at key weather stations in Delhi on Saturday morning.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The weatherman has predicted contrasting weather conditions across India over the next few days. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce gradually across North India while several eastern, northeastern and southern states continue to receive showers.
Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are expected to experience clearer skies and falling night temperatures, indicating the gradual onset of winter. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions to parts of southern and southeastern India during the first week of November.
Fog Reduces Visibility Across Delhi
As weather conditions begin to change in the national capital, the impact of recent heavy rainfall was visible early Saturday morning. Shallow fog reduced visibility at key weather stations in Delhi. According to IMD METAR data recorded at 6:30 am on October 31, visibility at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, dropped to 500 metres from 4,000 metres at the same time on Friday.
At Palam, which serves as the base for Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility was recorded at 800 metres, also down from 4,000 metres a day earlier. Both stations reported shallow fog.
The foggy conditions followed an unusual spell of rainfall caused by the interaction between the remnants of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab and a western disturbance. These weather systems brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and widespread cloud cover across several parts of northern, central and eastern India.
As the systems gradually weaken and move away, cloud cover is expected to decrease over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana from October 31. This will allow more sunshine during the day, leading to a slight rise in daytime temperatures. However, minimum temperatures are likely to fall during the night and early morning, bringing cooler conditions and indicating the gradual onset of winter.
Rainfall To Reduce Across North India
The improvement in weather conditions will extend to other parts of northern India. Western Rajasthan is likely to experience clear and dry weather from October 31, while eastern Rajasthan is expected to see a similar change from November 1. Rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over the state for the following seven days, with no major weather system expected to become active.
According to the IMD forecast, isolated rainfall is still possible over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 2. Parts of Uttar Pradesh may also receive showers, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated thunderstorms on October 31. However, these isolated spells are expected to be limited compared with the widespread rainfall witnessed over the past few days.
Eastern States To Remain Wet
In contrast to the improving conditions in the northwest, eastern India is likely to continue experiencing rainfall. Bihar may witness cloudy skies, intermittent showers and thunderstorms on October 31, with several districts receiving light to moderate rainfall. Conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies likely towards the evening.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Chhattisgarh on October 31 and November 2-3. Isolated to scattered showers are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the coming days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, may affect some areas.
The recent unseasonal rainfall across several northern and eastern states has also raised concerns about agricultural damage. Rain during the harvesting period can affect standing crops, damage harvested produce and disrupt field operations, creating difficulties for farmers.
Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Bring Heavy Rain
While rainfall activity is expected to decline across northern India, a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring fresh rainfall and stronger winds to the southern and southeastern parts of the country.
According to the IMD's October 31 meteorological analysis, a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea has moved west-northwestwards and is now positioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. It is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours before intensifying further and moving towards the west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to reach near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the evening of November 2.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 31. The system is also expected to strengthen wind conditions over the adjoining sea areas. Squally winds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and adjoining islands. Wind speeds are likely to increase to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, by the afternoon of October 31.
Wind Speeds to Increase Along Andhra and Tamil Nadu Coasts
As the system moves towards the coast, wind speeds are expected to increase further. Squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 1 and 2. Over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal, winds may reach 45-55 kmph on November 1 and 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, between November 2 and 3.
Along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected from the morning of November 2. These may gradually strengthen to 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, from the evening of November 2 until the evening of November 3.
Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Sea
The developing system is also expected to create rough sea conditions across parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The IMD has warned that rough to very rough sea conditions are likely over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 31.
Similar conditions are expected over the southeast Bay of Bengal between October 31 and November 2, the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 1 to 3, and the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2-3.
In view of the strong winds and rough seas, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 31. The advisory also covers the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal from October 31 to November 1, the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal from November 1 to 3, and areas along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 2 to 3
South To Receive More Rain
The influence of the developing system is expected to extend beyond the coastal areas. Telangana may experience rainfall and thunderstorms on October 31 and November 2-3, with isolated heavy rainfall likely on November 1-2. Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with coastal and interior Karnataka, are also likely to receive scattered showers and thunderstorms during the forecast period.
Parts of western India, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Saurashtra and Kutch, may also receive isolated showers on October 31. Overall, while northern India moves towards clearer skies and cooler nights, the developing Bay of Bengal system is expected to keep several southern and coastal regions under unsettled weather conditions during the first week of November.
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