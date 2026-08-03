India Weather Update: August To Stay Warmer Than Normal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Multiple States
Delhi-NCR and several states are likely to receive heavy rain as the IMD forecasts an active monsoon and a warmer-than-normal August | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
India is likely to experience a warmer-than-normal August, even as moderate El Nino conditions are expected to strengthen during the remainder of the southwest monsoon season.
However, despite the climate phenomenon that often weakens monsoon rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across large parts of the country this week, with widespread rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over several regions.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are also likely to witness multiple spells of rain over the next few days, with isolated heavy showers possible.
According to the IMD's monthly outlook, August is expected to be warmer than normal across most parts of the country, with above-normal maximum temperatures likely over many regions.
However, parts of northwest and central India, along with isolated areas of the southern peninsula, may record normal to below-normal daytime temperatures because of persistent rainfall.
The weather office said moderate El Nino conditions continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperatures remaining above normal across the central and eastern Pacific.
Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate that El Nino is likely to strengthen during the remaining southwest monsoon season.
Despite this, meteorologists say El Nino has so far been weaker than initially anticipated, allowing the southwest monsoon to perform better than expected.
They attribute this to a combination of a strong monsoon circulation, frequent low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, warmer-than-normal Indian Ocean waters, and the favourable phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which together have sustained widespread rainfall across the country.
Environmentalist Hishmi Jamil Husain said the 2026 monsoon demonstrates that El Niño alone no longer determines India's rainfall performance. He stressed that improving climate forecasting and strengthening preparedness for floods and droughts will become increasingly important as climate variability continues to rise.
Delhi-NCR To Witness Rain, Thunderstorms This Week
Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy day on Monday, with one or two spells of very light to light rain during the forenoon and afternoon, followed by another spell of light rainfall in the evening or night.
The IMD has also forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, particularly during nighttime. Although intermittent showers may keep temperatures in check, high humidity is likely to make conditions uncomfortable during dry spells.
The weather office has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 3 and 4, with fairly widespread to widespread rain expected across the region till August 6.
A fresh western disturbance, likely to affect northwest India from August 4, is expected to enhance further rainfall activity over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Active Monsoon Across India
The IMD has forecast an active southwest monsoon across most parts of the country this week.
North India is expected to receive widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 50 kmph.
In East India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to receive widespread rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, while Odisha is expected to witness heavy showers during the week.
Northeast India is likely to witness widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas.
In Central India, rainfall activity is expected over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Chhattisgarh is likely to receive heavy rainfall through August 8, while rain is expected to intensify over West Madhya Pradesh from August 6 and East Madhya Pradesh from August 5.
Across West India, Konkan & Goa will continue to receive widespread rain, while Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to witness intermittent showers. Heavy rain has already caused waterlogging in parts of Gujarat and led to overflowing dams in some areas.
In South India, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread showers. Heavy rain is also likely over parts of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Mumbai, Kerala, Assam And Gujarat On Alert
Mumbai is likely to continue receiving intermittent showers, with moderate rainfall forecast over Palghar and light to moderate rain expected across Mumbai, Thane and adjoining Konkan districts.
Kerala continues relief and sanitation operations after recent floods. Rain-related incidents have claimed 11 lives, while more than 7,600 people are staying in 273 relief camps. Although rainfall has eased, all 14 districts remain under a Yellow Alert for isolated heavy rainfall.
Assam continues to battle severe floods, with 82 deaths reported and nearly 78 lakh people affected. Several districts remain under heavy rainfall warnings as rivers continue to flow above danger levels.
Flash Flood, Fishermen Warnings Issued
The IMD has issued a low flash flood risk for parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours. Districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, could witness surface runoff and inundation in low-lying areas due to saturated soil conditions.
The weather office has also advised fishermen not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal because of squally weather and strong winds, particularly along the Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, the Andaman Sea, and waters adjoining Sri Lanka. Wind speeds are likely to reach 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph over some sea areas.
The IMD has advised people, especially those living in flood- and landslide-prone areas, to closely follow local weather forecasts and official warnings as active monsoon conditions are expected to continue across much of the country through the week.
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