ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: August To Stay Warmer Than Normal; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Multiple States

India is likely to experience a warmer-than-normal August, even as moderate El Nino conditions are expected to strengthen during the remainder of the southwest monsoon season.

However, despite the climate phenomenon that often weakens monsoon rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across large parts of the country this week, with widespread rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over several regions.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are also likely to witness multiple spells of rain over the next few days, with isolated heavy showers possible.

According to the IMD's monthly outlook, August is expected to be warmer than normal across most parts of the country, with above-normal maximum temperatures likely over many regions.

Dark clouds hover over the city skyline during monsoon, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday. (PTI)

However, parts of northwest and central India, along with isolated areas of the southern peninsula, may record normal to below-normal daytime temperatures because of persistent rainfall.

The weather office said moderate El Nino conditions continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperatures remaining above normal across the central and eastern Pacific.

Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate that El Nino is likely to strengthen during the remaining southwest monsoon season.

Despite this, meteorologists say El Nino has so far been weaker than initially anticipated, allowing the southwest monsoon to perform better than expected.

They attribute this to a combination of a strong monsoon circulation, frequent low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, warmer-than-normal Indian Ocean waters, and the favourable phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which together have sustained widespread rainfall across the country.

Environmentalist Hishmi Jamil Husain said the 2026 monsoon demonstrates that El Niño alone no longer determines India's rainfall performance. He stressed that improving climate forecasting and strengthening preparedness for floods and droughts will become increasingly important as climate variability continues to rise.

Delhi-NCR To Witness Rain, Thunderstorms This Week

Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy day on Monday, with one or two spells of very light to light rain during the forenoon and afternoon, followed by another spell of light rainfall in the evening or night.

The IMD has also forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, particularly during nighttime. Although intermittent showers may keep temperatures in check, high humidity is likely to make conditions uncomfortable during dry spells.

The weather office has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 3 and 4, with fairly widespread to widespread rain expected across the region till August 6.

A fresh western disturbance, likely to affect northwest India from August 4, is expected to enhance further rainfall activity over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.