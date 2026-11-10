India Weather Update: Rain Alert for South India, Western Disturbance to Affect Hills; Delhi Warm, AQI Very Poor
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to witness contrasting weather conditions on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Thunderstorms are also likely in eastern and northeastern regions, while most other parts of the country will remain dry. Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region, bringing rain and snowfall to higher altitudes.
Delhi Weather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon
The national capital is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and another over northwestern Rajasthan are influencing weather conditions. A trough extending towards western Uttar Pradesh is also present at around 3.1 km above mean sea level.
These weather systems are likely to cause cloud movement over Delhi, although no significant rainfall is expected. Fog may temporarily affect visibility for commuters and motorists but is likely to clear as the day progresses. Delhi is likely to record a minimum temperature of 14-16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27-29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, indicating a possible decline of around two degrees compared with the previous day.
On Monday, the minimum temperature was 16.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average. Light morning fog cleared after sunrise, while winds blew at speeds of 5-15 kmph. On Tuesday, easterly to northeasterly winds are expected at 5-10 kmph. Despite the slight temperature drop, afternoon conditions are likely to remain comparatively warm.
South India On Heavy Rainfall Alert
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the adjoining coastal regions.
Strong surface winds are additionally expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near exposed electrical structures.
Andaman and Nicobar: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds
The islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected. These conditions could temporarily affect outdoor activities and local movement.
Thunderstorm Warning For East and Northeast
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim. Although widespread heavy rainfall is not indicated, localised thunderstorms could bring sudden changes in weather conditions. People are advised to exercise caution during lightning activity.
Rain and Snowfall in Higher Reaches
A change in weather is expected across the Himalayan region with the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance. According to the Meteorological Centre, light rainfall is likely at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on Tuesday.
Snowfall is also expected in areas above 3,300 metres. This could bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across higher reaches, while the plains are likely to experience cooler mornings and evenings.
Western Disturbance: Rain and Snowfall Ahead
According to the IMD's mountain weather bulletin, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the northwestern Himalayan region from the night of November 10.
The seven-day forecast indicates isolated rainfall or snowfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Kashmir and Jammu may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places on November 10.
The system is expected to become more active around November 12 and 13, when heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with gusty winds are forecast at isolated places in parts of these regions. Himachal Pradesh may also witness isolated thunderstorm activity during this period. Ladakh and Gilgit are likely to remain largely dry.
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