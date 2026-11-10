ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Rain Alert for South India, Western Disturbance to Affect Hills; Delhi Warm, AQI Very Poor

New Delhi: India is likely to witness contrasting weather conditions on Tuesday, with heavy rain expected in parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorms are also likely in eastern and northeastern regions, while most other parts of the country will remain dry. Meanwhile, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region, bringing rain and snowfall to higher altitudes.

Delhi Weather: Morning Fog, Warm Afternoon

The national capital is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and another over northwestern Rajasthan are influencing weather conditions. A trough extending towards western Uttar Pradesh is also present at around 3.1 km above mean sea level.

These weather systems are likely to cause cloud movement over Delhi, although no significant rainfall is expected. Fog may temporarily affect visibility for commuters and motorists but is likely to clear as the day progresses. Delhi is likely to record a minimum temperature of 14-16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27-29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, indicating a possible decline of around two degrees compared with the previous day.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 16.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 0.5 degrees above the seasonal average. Light morning fog cleared after sunrise, while winds blew at speeds of 5-15 kmph. On Tuesday, easterly to northeasterly winds are expected at 5-10 kmph. Despite the slight temperature drop, afternoon conditions are likely to remain comparatively warm.

South India On Heavy Rainfall Alert

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the adjoining coastal regions.

Strong surface winds are additionally expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near exposed electrical structures.

Andaman and Nicobar: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds