India Weather Report: Monsoon Advances Slowly Amid 51% Rain Deficit And Contrasting Alerts
Delhi may get rain relief, Mumbai remains under alert, as IMD predicts heavy showers while heatwave conditions remain nationwide | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India is experiencing contrasting weather, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast in several regions and heatwave continuing to grip parts of central and northern India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain, thunderstorm and strong wind warnings for multiple states, while forecasting the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.
The country is also facing a significant rainfall shortfall. India recorded only 3.1 mm rainfall on June 21 against the normal 6.4 mm, resulting in a deficit of nearly 51 per cent.
Experts have linked the shortfall to rising sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, where temperatures are currently 0.7 to 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal. The warming waters are strengthening El Nino conditions and weakening the trade winds that help drive monsoon rainfall over India. Weather experts have warned that if the warming trend continues, a strong or even super El Nino could develop in the coming months.
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the current rainfall deficit is largely linked to weak monsoon dynamics. "The present shortfall is primarily due to a weak monsoon circulation, lack of Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems, unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) positioning, and break-monsoon-like conditions. The situation remains recoverable if synoptic conditions improve toward the end of June and the beginning of July," he said.
"If a strong active phase develops in the next one to two weeks, much of the current deficit can be recovered, especially across central and northwestern India," he added.
Delhi-NCR Likely to Get Rain Relief
Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may soon get relief from the prevailing heat and humidity. The IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad over the next few days.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.7 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely during the afternoon and evening hours.
Meteorologists have also indicated that the southwest monsoon may reach Delhi later than usual this year. While the normal onset date is June 27, weather experts believe its arrival could be delayed until early July. They clarified that the recent rain and thunderstorm activity over Delhi has been triggered by western disturbances and not by the southwest monsoon.
Mumbai On Orange Alert
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing IMD forecasts, has issued an Orange Warning for Mumbai. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over parts of the city.
Several areas, including Bandra East, experienced rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing relief from the prevailing heat but causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets.
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra and adjoining regions. The weather department is expected to announce the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai once all meteorological parameters are met.
Recent Weather Activity Across India
Heavy rainfall persisted across several parts of the country over the past 24 hours. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, while heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Among the major rainfall observations, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya received 13 cm, Agartala in Tripura recorded 10 cm, Kochi in Kerala recorded 6 cm, while Kolkata and Haldia in West Bengal recorded up to 6 cm and 5 cm, respectively.
- Northwest India
According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir during the coming days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely across several areas.
Rajasthan may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting to 80 kmph, while dust storm activity is also likely in parts of western Rajasthan. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience thunderstorms and strong winds through June 23.
- Northeast India
The Northeast is expected to remain the wettest part of the country this week. Widespread rainfall activity is forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated extremely heavy rainfall may occur in parts of Assam and Meghalaya. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days.
- East India
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming week. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may witness thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 50-70 kmph.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Bihar and Odisha, while isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on multiple days during the forecast period.
- Central India
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds through the week.
However, these regions will continue to remain under heatwave conditions. The IMD has warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Vidarbha, while heatwave conditions are likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next few days. Telangana may also experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets.
- Western India
Konkan and Goa are expected to witness increasing rainfall activity from June 23 onward. Heavy rainfall is likely across Konkan and Goa throughout the week, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada are expected to receive scattered rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, may occur in isolated pockets of Konkan, Goa, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. Mumbai and the surrounding coastal areas may witness active monsoon conditions during the next 48 hours.
- South India
Rainfall activity is expected to continue across Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and parts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected across several southern states through the week.
Hottest Place In The Country
Despite increased rainfall across several regions, intense heat continues to affect parts of central and northern India. According to IMD data, Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Monsoon Advances Slowly
The IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.
However, the overall pace of monsoon progress remains slower than normal, contributing to the current rainfall deficit in several regions of the country.
Weather experts will closely monitor developments over the Bay of Bengal during the coming days, as fresh weather systems could help revive monsoon activity and narrow the rainfall shortfall.
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