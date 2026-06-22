ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Report: Monsoon Advances Slowly Amid 51% Rain Deficit And Contrasting Alerts

Fishing boats lie anchored along the Arabian sea coast during the monsoon fishing ban, at Uttan Beach, near Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Monsoon fishing ban is from the 1st of June to the 31st of July. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India is experiencing contrasting weather, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecast in several regions and heatwave continuing to grip parts of central and northern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain, thunderstorm and strong wind warnings for multiple states, while forecasting the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh around June 23.

The country is also facing a significant rainfall shortfall. India recorded only 3.1 mm rainfall on June 21 against the normal 6.4 mm, resulting in a deficit of nearly 51 per cent.

People cover themselves on a summer day near the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (PTI)

Experts have linked the shortfall to rising sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, where temperatures are currently 0.7 to 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal. The warming waters are strengthening El Nino conditions and weakening the trade winds that help drive monsoon rainfall over India. Weather experts have warned that if the warming trend continues, a strong or even super El Nino could develop in the coming months.

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said the current rainfall deficit is largely linked to weak monsoon dynamics. "The present shortfall is primarily due to a weak monsoon circulation, lack of Bay of Bengal low-pressure systems, unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) positioning, and break-monsoon-like conditions. The situation remains recoverable if synoptic conditions improve toward the end of June and the beginning of July," he said.

People cover themselves during rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Friday, June 19, 2026. (PTI)

"If a strong active phase develops in the next one to two weeks, much of the current deficit can be recovered, especially across central and northwestern India," he added.

Delhi-NCR Likely to Get Rain Relief

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) may soon get relief from the prevailing heat and humidity. The IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad over the next few days.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.7 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

Meteorologists have also indicated that the southwest monsoon may reach Delhi later than usual this year. While the normal onset date is June 27, weather experts believe its arrival could be delayed until early July. They clarified that the recent rain and thunderstorm activity over Delhi has been triggered by western disturbances and not by the southwest monsoon.

People cross a road amid heavy rainfall, in Kolkata, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI)

Mumbai On Orange Alert

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing IMD forecasts, has issued an Orange Warning for Mumbai. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected over parts of the city.

Several areas, including Bandra East, experienced rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing relief from the prevailing heat but causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets.

The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra and adjoining regions. The weather department is expected to announce the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai once all meteorological parameters are met.