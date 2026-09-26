Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States, Red Alert In Uttarakhand
Delhi-NCR may receive light showers, while hill states face more intense conditions with strong winds and thunderstorms | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The weather picture across India is set for a change over the next few days, with a depression moving northwest from south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh towards Uttar Pradesh.
The system is expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to several regions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable areas.
Uttarakhand remains the biggest concern, with a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness intense rainfall over the next two days.
Delhi-NCR, meanwhile, woke up to pleasant weather and cool winds on Saturday and is likely to receive light to moderate showers over the next two to three days. Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan may also see lighter rainfall.
Uttarakhand Under Red Alert: The hill state is under a red alert on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides that could disrupt roads.
Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are under alert, while an orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora. People have been advised to remain cautious.
Uttar Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rain: The state is likely to witness intense rainfall over the next two days. Heavy rain is expected in Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Farrukhabad.
Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda and Ayodhya may also receive heavy rain, while Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Mirzapur could see moderate showers.
The Ramganga river near Rampur and Moradabad may rise, increasing the risk of waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Rain is expected to shift north tomorrow, affecting Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor.
Delhi-NCR to Get Light Showers: The national capital and its nearby region woke up to pleasant weather and cool winds on Saturday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 30 kmph.
Rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with possible light showers on Monday. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22-23 degrees Celsius.
The rainfall may provide some relief from recent heat as the national Capital moves into the post-monsoon period.
Maharashtra Mostly Dry, Vidarbha May Get Rain: Most of Maharashtra is likely to remain dry today, although eastern Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Washim, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Brahmapuri, may receive rain.
Light showers are also possible along the Konkan and Goa coast. Rain in Vidarbha is expected to ease tomorrow, while another spell may become active around September 28 over parts of central Maharashtra.
Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh See Heavy Rain: Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh have already received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruption to daily life.
Winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over Chhattisgarh and interior Odisha.
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Face Waterlogging Risk: Parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rain, which could lead to waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
Strong winds are also expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema in the coming days.
Jharkhand and Bihar to See Heavy Rain: Western parts of Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to face disruption due to heavy rainfall. Squall conditions with winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph were recorded over Jharkhand and Odisha.
Rainfall intensity is expected to ease from tomorrow across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.
Himachal Pradesh Also Under Weather Watch: Several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, with the state also likely to experience unsettled weather during the period.
Rough Sea Conditions, Fishermen Advised Caution
Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The sea is expected to remain rough, and fishermen have been advised not to venture into these waters for the next 12 hours.
Heavy rain could damage cotton, pulses, paddy and vegetable crops. Farmers have been advised to avoid spraying pesticides or fertilisers for now and ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent waterlogging.
With the weather system moving towards north India, rainfall activity is expected to remain significant over the hills and northern plains. Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh remain the key areas to watch, while lighter showers are expected across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring northern states.
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