ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States, Red Alert In Uttarakhand

Police barricades lie toppled on a road after heavy rain and a thunderstorm in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The weather picture across India is set for a change over the next few days, with a depression moving northwest from south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh towards Uttar Pradesh.

The system is expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to several regions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable areas.

Uttarakhand remains the biggest concern, with a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness intense rainfall over the next two days.

Delhi-NCR, meanwhile, woke up to pleasant weather and cool winds on Saturday and is likely to receive light to moderate showers over the next two to three days. Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan may also see lighter rainfall.

Uttarakhand Under Red Alert: The hill state is under a red alert on Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides that could disrupt roads.

Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are under alert, while an orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora. People have been advised to remain cautious.

Uttar Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rain: The state is likely to witness intense rainfall over the next two days. Heavy rain is expected in Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Farrukhabad.

Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda and Ayodhya may also receive heavy rain, while Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur and Mirzapur could see moderate showers.

The Ramganga river near Rampur and Moradabad may rise, increasing the risk of waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Rain is expected to shift north tomorrow, affecting Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

Delhi-NCR to Get Light Showers: The national capital and its nearby region woke up to pleasant weather and cool winds on Saturday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 30 kmph.

Rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with possible light showers on Monday. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22-23 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall may provide some relief from recent heat as the national Capital moves into the post-monsoon period.

Maharashtra Mostly Dry, Vidarbha May Get Rain: Most of Maharashtra is likely to remain dry today, although eastern Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Washim, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Brahmapuri, may receive rain.